Serena Williams’s Most Memorable—& Fashion-Forward—Tennis Outfits

Serena Williams is a tennis champion, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the greatest athletes in history. She’s also a fashion icon, who has never sacrificed her style on the tennis court. Over the years, the 37-year-old has worn many memorable—and fashion-forward—looks on the tennis court.
From her early-day outfits to her recent, headline-making catsuit and tutu, Williams is making tennis history in more ways than one. To celebrate her fashion, we’ve collected the boldest, most iconic looks she’s worn over the years. Fashion and sports aren’t mutually exclusive. In fact, they go hand-in-hand. Let Williams prove that to you.
2002 U.S. Open
Williams made headlines for her post-pregnancy catsuit in 2018 (more on that later), but her first-ever catsuit was at the 2002 U.S. Open, where she wore a skin-tight Puma catsuit, accessorized, of course, with a $29,000 Harry Winston bracelet, according to The Washington Post.
2004 U.S. Open
For Kids' Day at the 2004 U.S. Open, Williams wore denim—yes, denim—on the tennis court. The look, which she said was inspired by James Dean, consisted of a pleated denim mini-skirt and a studded Nike tank top.
2004 U.S. Open
Williams made a statement with her bike-like ensemble at the 2004 U.S. Open. The look consisted of a leather jacket with a matching pleated skirt and boots.
2004 WTA Tour Championships
Williams kept it light and airy at the 2004 WTA Tour Championships, where she wore a bright yellow skirt with white shirt with matching yellow details.
2005 Australian Open
For the 2005 Australian Open, Williams wore one of her designs from her collaboration with Nike: a neon green "transform dress," which converted from a top with shorts to a dress with shorts underneath. (The name was also a nod to Williams "transforming" tennis.)
2005 NASDAQ-100 Open
Williams revamped her signature black catsuit with a pink and white one for the 2005 NASDAQ-100 Open. The look included zipper details and was accessorized with a matching headband and hair ties.
2007 Sony Ericsson Open
Williams continued her Nike love with a navy and pink dress for the 2007 Sony Ericsson Open, which she accessorized with a hot-pink headband and clean, white sneakers.
2007 French Open
For the 2007 French Open, Williams arrived in a head-to-toe pink look, consisting of pink and black bomber jacket, with a matching pink dress, headband and wristband.
2008 Wimbledon
Williams turned heads when she arrived at the 2008 Wimbledon with a white trench coat—the first time at a tennis competition. The look was completed with a white dress, sneakers and headband. "You know, I absolutely love trench coats. I just love coats. I'm always buying Burberry coats. I mean, I love coats. And I don't know why because I live in Florida. So it doesn't really add up," Williams told The Los Angeles Times about the look.
2010 French Open
Williams looked colorful at the 2010 French Open with a teal dress with a pleated skirt and pink trim. She accessorized the look with a bright pink headband and wrist band.
2012 WTA Championships
Williams looked all-American at the 2012 WTA Championships in a red, white and blue ensemble consisting a red top with a V-neck detail, a navy skirt and white shoes.
2013 Australian Open
Williams celebrated her win at the 2013 Australian Open with an orange, purple and black Nike dress.
2013 Wimbledon
Williams suited up with a white blazer and shorts for the 2013 Wimbledon. She completed the look with a matching white headband and sneakers.
2014 U.S. Open
Williams made leopard-print athletic at the 2014 U.S. Open when she arrived in a hot-pink leopard-print dress, with a matching headband.
2015 U.S. Open
Williams looked fashionable at the 2015 U.S. Open in a pink and black snakeskin-like dress. “We always pull out all the stops for the Open. I’m always asking my friends in fashion about what’s the new color, or the latest trend, so I can translate that in our collections," she told The New York Times about the look.
2016 Australian Open
Williams wore yellow on yellow at the 2016 Australian Open. Her look consisted of a bright yellow crop top, with a matching airy skirt. "A lot of things you see onstage and, you know, just in that pop culture world, I wanted to bring that youth and that fun-ness to it," she said about it.
2016 French Open
Williams accented her Nike blue skirt and crop top at the 2016 French Open with black leggings. Her Nike sneakers also had a secret detail: the swoosh featured a rose pattern, which was a nod to Williams's favorite flower.
2016 U.S. Open
Williams wore an all-black outfit—with the exception of her skirt, which included hot-pink pleats—at the 2016 U.S. Open.
2017 ASB Classic
Williams wore a clean white dress with black pleats on her skirt at the 2017 ASB Classic. Of course, the look was designed by Nike.
2018 French Open
Williams made a statement with her black catsuit at the 2018 French Open. The look, which also included a red band around her waist, was to protect her against blood clots as a new mom, as well as serve as a message to "all the moms out there that had a tough pregnancy." Despite this, the look was later banned by the French Tennis Federation, creating controversy.
2018 U.S. Open
For the 2018 U.S. Open, Williams wore a black tutu with a one-shoulder top designed Virgil Alboh for Nike's Off-White collection. Williams asserted that the look was "aerodynamic" and didn't hinder her playing. "The tutu is easy to play in because I practiced in it before. That was fun," Williams told CNN.
2018 U.S. Open
For the second day at the 2018 U.S. Open, Williams wore a similar tutu, consisting of a light blue color and a bare shoulder.
