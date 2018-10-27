Serena Williams’s Most Memorable—& Fashion-Forward—Tennis Outfits

Serena Williams is a tennis champion, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the greatest athletes in history. She’s also a fashion icon, who has never sacrificed her style on the tennis court. Over the years, the 37-year-old has worn many memorable—and fashion-forward—looks on the tennis court.

From her early-day outfits to her recent, headline-making catsuit and tutu, Williams is making tennis history in more ways than one. To celebrate her fashion, we’ve collected the boldest, most iconic looks she’s worn over the years. Fashion and sports aren’t mutually exclusive. In fact, they go hand-in-hand. Let Williams prove that to you.