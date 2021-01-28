Away x Serena Williams Is Giving Me Major Wanderlust

Scroll To See More Images

We might not be able to travel right now, but that doesn’t mean that I’m not fantasizing about the day when I can eventually book a trip and chill out by the beach. Lucky for me, Away’s newest collection with Serena Williams is making those dreams feel a little more real thanks to how damn cute it is—if there’s ever been a reason to justify buying a suitcase mid-pandemic, it’s this collab. The new colors are seriously tempting, so I’m taking this as a sign to replace the luggage I’ve had sitting in storage since February of last year.

ICYMI, this isn’t Serena’s first collection with Away, but I’m definitely glad to see a second. “Travel has always been ingrained in my identity, both professionally and personally, which is why I am so excited to continue my partnership with Away,” Williams said in a press release regarding the drop.

The collection is available to shop right now on Away’s website and features a few new silhouettes and limited-edition colors alongside the classic styles that have made them the luggage brand of choice of celebs and influencers alike. Think: A bright coral carry-on and a pet carrier to make traveling with your pup a bit easier, plus brand-new items like a jewelry sleeve and a convertible tote-to-backback.

Leave it Serena Williams to create the chicest luggage on the market. I expect nothing less from the tennis superstar slash style icon! Our girl knows how to travel in style, after all, and though I’m normally more of a neutrals gal myself, I can’t stop daydreaming about all of the colors in this drop.

Personally, I’ll probably end up choosing a piece decked out in the gray swirly pattern, but the periwinkle, aqua and coral options are pretty tempting. I’m also an, admittedly, pretty unorganized when it comes to packing—my carry-on is more like a carry-everything—so I should really add the jewelry case to my cart while I’m shopping, too.

Read on to shop some of our favorite pieces from the collection, and pray Williams and Away team up for a third collab soon. Queue the wanderlust.

The Carry-On in Coral

I can’t stop thinking about this bright coral color. This perfectly petite-sized suitcase will make quick trips a breeze and like all luggage from Away, it includes a built-in laundry bag to make staying organized easy.

The Bigger Carry-On in Aqua

If you’re in need of something a little larger for your next vacay, The Bigger Carry-On is the one for you, seen here in vibrant aqua. It’ll still fit in the overhead container, but it’s great if you’re an over-packer like myself.

The Medium in Light Swirl This pattern though! I need it in my life. The minty accents add just enough color to spice up my neutral-loving heart. The medium-size suitcase is a great pick for anyone who needs extra space for all those beauty products that you can’t carry onboard.