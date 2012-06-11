Blake Lively Vs. Serena Van Der Woodsen: Battle of the Bedfellows

A few weeks ago, Blake Lively went on record essentially saying that she was over Gossip Girl and ready to move on with her career. Naturally, we pondered as to what would be next for her. After all, Gossip Girl admittedly doesn’t showcase her best acting chops — or so she claims.

Even if the role of Serena van der Woodsen isn’t stuff Academy Awards are made of, it’s still a great character that allows for a lot of flexibility in terms of emotion, and most importantly, fashion. Lively, who famously doesn’t use a stylist, admits that her and van der Woodsen dress alike, but feels that there are key characteristics between them that are completely different. And what, you may ask, are these characteristics? The number of bedfellows they have had!

“People like to draw parallels between my life and the scandalous stories on Gossip Girl,” Lively told Marie Claire. “I dress the same as my character, so they think, She lives this life on and off set. I recently shared how many boyfriends I’ve had [four], and people were like, ‘That’s impossible!’ But it’s true. I’ve been with very few people. If I’m not with somebody who really excites or inspires me, then I’d rather be by myself.”

Serena is certainly known around the Upper East Side for being easy (for lack of a better word), so it’s refreshing to hear that it takes more than a trust fund and a full head of hair to get Lively in the sack. Uh, we guess that it takes being Leonardo DiCaprio or Ryan Reynolds…

Lively also admitted that her style crush is Florence Welch, stating that she’s “pure magic.” This broad is full of surprises.

Photo via Getty