Keep an Eye on Serena P.—She’ll Be Very Important on Matt’s ‘Bachelor’ Season

She may not have received as much screen time on Matt James’ Bachelor premiere, but be sure to read The Bachelor 2021 spoilers about Serena Pitt, because she’s sure to make a much bigger impression on the current season.

Serena P. is one of 32 contestants who met Matt, a 29-year-old real estate agent from Raleigh, North Carolina, on the Monday, January 4, premiere of The Bachelor season 25. Matt, who is the best friend and roommate of Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, was announced as the season 25 Bachelor in June 2020. Unlike the previous Bachelors, Matt is the first Bachelor since Brad Womack in 2011 to not be a former Bachelorette contestant. (Though he was cast for Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette in 2020, he never made it on the show, as he was chosen as the Bachelor soon after.)

Matt is also the first Black Bachelor in the franchise’s 15-year-plus history. Overall, he’s the third Black lead after season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams. “It’s an honor,” Matt told Good Morning America in June 2020 after he was cast. “I’m just going to lean into myself and how my mom raised me and hopefully when people invite me into their homes on Monday night they’re going to see that I’m not much different from them and they see that diverse love stories are beautiful.”

So what’s what we know about Matt. But what about Serena? Read on for The Bachelor 2021 spoilers we know about Serena Pitt.

Who is Serena P.?

Serena P. is a 22-year-old from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Serena P. is one of the youngest contestants this season, but according to her Bachelor bio, she’s believes that age doesn’t matter when it comes to finding the one. “For as long as she can remember, Serena P. has been a believer that no matter what your age is, when you know, you know,” reads her Bachelor bio. “Serena P. has always led a disciplined lifestyle and says she has never really taken the time to pursue true love, but now, this typically logical thinker is throwing her rulebook out the window and is ready to meet the man of her dreams. Serena P. is looking to find a man who will enjoy spending quality time with her—whether they are having beers at a low-key bar or sitting courtside at a Toronto Raptors’ game.”

Her Bachelor bio continues, “For her, it’s all about having fun and growing in life together. Serena P. needs a man with ambition who will be her teammate in life. He also HAS to be willing to share his food with her saying, ‘If they don’t let me taste their food, I don’t know if the relationship could survive.’ Serena P. knows true love is real but is waiting to find it, and she is hoping to experience that the second she meets our bachelor.”

For her fun facts, Serena P. lists the following:

– Serena P. says she is chronically hangry.

– Serena P. would love to have a pet chicken so she could have a pet and an endless supply of eggs all in one.

– Learning how to change a tire is at the top of Serena P.’s bucket list.

What is Serena P.’s job?

According to her Bachelor bio, Serena P. works as a publicist,. Per her LinkedIn, Serena P. graduated fro Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario in 2019 with bachelor of arts in communication studies and business management. As of August 2020, she worked as an intern at MacIntyre Communications. Along with her current internship, Serena P. has also been a brand ambassador for Cotton Candy Event Staffing Inc., as well as been an intern for LOCAL Life magazine in South Carolina.

Does Serena P. win The Bachelor?

(Spoilers ahead.) Fans of Serena P. will want to know if she wins The Bachelor. So…does Serena P. win Matt’s season of The Bachelor? Well, sorry to break it to you Serena P. fans, but she does not. According to Reality Steve, Serena P. is one of Matt’s final four contestants who have Hometown Dates but doesn’t receive his final rose. Reality Steve couldn’t confirm when she’s eliminated, but he has reason to believe that she’s sent home in third place. Matt’s final four are Bri, Serena P., Michelle and Rachael. Per Reality Steve, they’re eliminated in that order, which means that Rachael is Matt’s winner. For more detailed spoilers about Matt’s winner, click here.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

