This Celeb-Loved Jewelry Brand Just Launched a Holiday Collection with the Queen of Confidence Herself

If you want accessories that inspires you, takes your confidence to new heights, and allows you to soar, look no further the Studs and Serena Kerrigan collaboration that launched today. The cult-favorite ear piercing and earrings brand, announced today that it’s launching its exclusive line with influencer Serena Kerrigan: SFK x Studs. The “Ear For You” collection was designed by SFK, the Queen of Confidence herself—the edgy and fun 6-piece capsule earring collection is iconic beyond belief and is designed to give everyone who wears it an extra confidence boost.

Be the main character this Fall and upcoming holiday season. This collection is all about saying how you feel with your accessories. Channel confidence for all of your holiday endeavors, including when family members ask you if you’re dating someone—a question Serena plans to help her fans answer with a fun response. SFK knows first-hand how hard the holidays can be with prying questions from family and friends about your relationship status and endless holiday obligations.

“We’re so excited to team up with SFK on our first influencer-designed collection. We partnered with SFK because she uses her platform and funny and bold voice to help her followers gain confidence and step into the lead role in their lives. The collection embodies SFK’s style and ethos – and even features her favorite sayings,” said Lisa Bubbers, co-founder & CBO at Studs.

“Studs and I both believe in showing up as the main character, owning who you are, and celebrating your unique style,” said Serena Kerrigan. “I’m a Studs fan–I have four piercings on each ear, and I love the way the brand encourages self-expression and individuality. It was an absolute dream to be able to work with the Studs team to bring my earring collection to life.” Designed by SFK herself, the collection features six delicate and show-stopping earrings. Shop some of our favorite pieces below.

SFK x The Max Pavé Hoop

This pavé hoop with go with any of your jewelry or ear candy.

SFK x The Crown Stud

You’re royalty in our eyes and the world should know it—show them with this regal crown stud.

SFK x Chain Fringe Huggie

Add a little flair to your ear with this fringe huggie.

SFK x Studs Fancy F*cks Studs

Tell us how you really feel with this cute studs—available in silver or gold.

The collection is sold in singles retailing for $26-$44, so you can definitely mix and match the earrings you’d like. Head over to the Studs website now to shop the exclusive collection.