33 Shamelessly Sparkly Ways to Wear Sequins This Season

To quote a song you’ve probably had stuck in your head once or twice lately—it’s the most wonderful time of the year. By which I mean the holidays, yes, but even more so the time of year when retailers embrace sequins with reckless abandon. Sequin dresses! Sequin bombers! Sequin skirts! Sequins, sequins, sequins!

While I’m pretty sure most humans who buy such garments only end up wearing them once or twice before abandoning them in the backs of their closets, their omnipresence each December suggests something every magpie knows to be true: we could all use a little more shine in our lives.

Plus, there really is no law stating you have to stop wearing sequins come January 2—layer a sparkly dress over a merch tee to tone down the disco-ball effect, or swap out your everyday bomber for something a little more festive to give a monochrome outfit a bit of extra oomph.

Below, shop 33 tops, dresses, jackets, and more to wear over the holidays and beyond.