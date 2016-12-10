StyleCaster
33 Shamelessly Sparkly Ways to Wear Sequins This Season

33 Start slideshow
Photo: Free People

To quote a song you’ve probably had stuck in your head once or twice lately—it’s the most wonderful time of the year. By which I mean the holidays, yes, but even more so the time of year when retailers embrace sequins with reckless abandon. Sequin dresses! Sequin bombers! Sequin skirts! Sequins, sequins, sequins!

While I’m pretty sure most humans who buy such garments only end up wearing them once or twice before abandoning them in the backs of their closets, their omnipresence each December suggests something every magpie knows to be true: we could all use a little more shine in our lives.

Plus, there really is no law stating you have to stop wearing sequins come January 2—layer a sparkly dress over a merch tee to tone down the disco-ball effect, or swap out your everyday bomber for something a little more festive to give a monochrome outfit a bit of extra oomph.

Below, shop 33 tops, dresses, jackets, and more to wear over the holidays and beyond.

1 of 33

Turning Again Sequin Top, $445; at Sass & Bide

Photo: Sass & Bide

Sequin Shorts, $59.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Victoria Victoria Beckham Skinny Sequin Pants, $550; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Studio Sequin Draped Dress, $129.90; at Eloquii

Photo: Eloquii

Manning Cartell Sequin Sleeveless Dress, $625.87; at Farfetch

Photo: Manning Cartell

Trina Turk Kalina Sequin Mini Skirt, $248; at Dillard’s

Photo: Dillard's

Allover Paillette Dress, $648; at Kate Spade New York

Photo: Kate Spade New York

Bomber Jacket, $169; at Rachel Roy

Sunbeamer Fitted Sequin Dress, $179.99 (was $298); at French Connection

Photo: French Connection

3.1 Phillip Lim Jersey-Trimmed Silk Turtleneck Top, $995; at Net-A-Porter

Sunset Strip Dress Set, $158; at Ali & Jay

Sequin Midi Skirt, $69.90; at Zara

Bi-Sequined Mini Skirt, $245; at Halston Heritage

Photo: Halston Heritage

Sequin Clutch, $35; at Oasis

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Teri Bodysuit, $128; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve

Carven One-Shoulder Sequin Top, $340; at Intermix

Photo: Intermix

Stay the Night Sequin Dress, $78.31; at Morrisday

Photo: Morrisday

No. 21 Sequin-Embellished Bow Mules, $980; at Forward by Elyse Walker

Sequin Netting Stella Dress, $795; at Milly

Photo: Milly

White Sequin Blazer, $120; at River Island

Manon Baptiste Sequin Front Dress, $279.99; at Navabi

Photo: Navabi

Sequin Top, $34.99; at H&M

Holiday Party High-Top Chucks, $80; at Free People

Moto Camo Sequin Velvet Mom Jeans, $160; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

NBD Sloan Sequin Slipdress, $178; at Nordstrom

Photo: NBD

Tie-Waist Sequin Jacket, $2,900; at Thakoon

Cropped Flare Sequin Pants, $2,350; at Thakoon

Photo: Thakoon

Surry Sequin Dress, $300; at Free People

Ashlyn’d Glimmer Clutch, $525; at Shopbop

Sonia by Sonia Rykiel Short Dress with Lace and Sequins, $378 (was $630); at Sonia Rykiel

Kim Chelsea Boot, $350; at Marc Jacobs

Kendall + Kylie Sequin Slipdress, $298; at Nordstrom

Ashish Sequin-Embellished Cotton Top, $1,126 (was $1,608); at Matches Fashion

Julianna Black Sequin Maxi Skirt, $84.99; at Morning Lavender

Photo: Morning Lavender

