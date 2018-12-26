Sequins, Sequins and More Sequins—A Shiny AF New Year’s Eve Shopping Guide

Scroll To See More Images

New Year’s Eve is the one time of year you’re invited to be as extra as possible. In fact, if you choose not to be extra AF, you might attract more strange looks that you would if you’d just go with it. Because this is New Year’s Eve, damnit, and if you’re not adorned in head-to-toe sequin clothes (or something similarly over-the-top), you’re missing the invaluable opportunity to be as sartorially dramatic as possible.

This year, our New Year’s Eve goal is simple: to be the human equivalent of a disco ball. When we walk into our party of choice, we want to be luminous AF—we want to reflect light in every single direction, demanding the eyes of everyone in the room. And then we want their eyes to flit away as quickly as they greeted us, because it’s our hope that on this day, everyone will be dressed exactly as extravagantly as we are; our extra AF ensemble will only be one of a number of extra AF ensembles they’ve seen that night.

Because, like we said, this is New Year’s Eve, damnit.

Though our aesthetic goals are clear, our strategy for getting there is a little more muddled. “Adorn yourself with sequins,” seems like an easy directive—until you actually begin shopping. Then, you realize your favorite retailers are cluttered with sparkly duds; sequin clothes are so easy to come by right now that the options for styling them are downright overwhelming.

But true to form, we’ve perused them all. And we’ve boiled them down to 37 favorites—all of which you can find (and shop) below.

Milly Sequin Top, $150 at Farfetch

We’re obsessed with everything about this top—the cut, the color palette, the unexpectedly shaped sequins, everything.

Alberta Ferretti Knee-High Sequin Boots, $1,995 at Farfetch

If we had $2,000 to drop on a pair of sequin boots, these would already be in our closet.

Endless Rose Sequin Romper, $125 at Revolve

Because rompers are way dance floor-friendlier than mini dresses.

Chloe Metallic Sequin Sailor Blouse, $1,995 at Farfetch

Gold sequins and black tulle make for a seriously irresistible combination.

Christian Louboutin Moulamax Sequin Ankle Boots, $945 at Net-a-Porter

Louboutin can do no wrong—and these sparkly booties would pair excellently with the Needle and Thread LBD we’ve included below.

Needle and Thread Tulle-Trimmed Sequin Chiffon Dress, $430 at Net-a-Porter

Right? And even if you don’t spring for the Louboutins, this sparkly LBD is immensely wearable—for NYE and beyond.

Sequin Sweater, $69.90 at Zara

Sequin-covered and graphically printed? We’re sold.

Marco de Vincenzo Sequin Skirt, $756 at Farfetch

This party-worthy skirt is totally office-appropriate. Just dress it up and down as you see fit.

Studio Longline at the Bar Sequin Top, $150 at Nasty Gal

Longline robe-cardigans are the ultimate power move. Scratch that—longline sequin-covered robe-cardigans are the ultimate power move.

Rachel Zoe Flynn Top, $125 at Revolve

Part T-shirt, part party top—all wonderful.

Starburst Jewel Jumpsuit, $395 at ASOS

Haven’t you heard? Sequin jumpsuits are the trendiest way to dress up this holiday season.

Aidon Mattox Multicolor Sequin Blazer, $245 at Neiman Marcus

This mosaic-sequin beauty feels more like a moto jacket than a blazer—and we’re definitely not upset about it.

X by NBD Xavi Embellished Sequin Skirt, $228 at Revolve

Perfect for NYE—and any other sequin-worthy occasions that make their way onto your calendar in the next year.

New Look Sequin T-Shirt, $32 at ASOS

Fuzzy and sequin-covered? We’re in heaven. (And we’d love to pair this sweater with that aforementioned silver sequin skirt.)

Skinny Sequin Blazer, $158 at ASOS

There is some seriously incredible stuff hiding out in the men’s section.

Tularosa Cara Sequin Pant, $168 at Revolve

Undoubtedly the most comfortable way to wear sequin pants.

For Love and Lemons Stardust Maxi Dress, $348 at Revolve

Throw this over literally anything for instant party-worthy style.

Multi Sequin Son, $9 at ASOS

Our go-to stylist, Audree Lopez, turned us onto the idea of sequin-covered socks. Now, we can’t get enough of them.

Sequin Top, $39.90 at Zara

Sequin-covered, beaded and transparent—the best of three (?!) worlds.

Collusion Striped Sequin Mini Skirt, $48 at ASOS

Matching sets make an instant statement. Sequin-covered matching sets elevate that statement even further.

Animal Print Sequin Top, $39.90 at Zara

The best news we’ve received all year: Animal prints and sequins aren’t mutually exclusive.

Lace and Beads Embellished Crop Top, $60.50 at ASOS

We live and die by the embellished crop top.

X by NBD Levi Skirt, $321 at Revolve

The slit might be a little high for a cold December night, but hey—live a little, right?

Endless Rose Sequin Bodycon Dress, $125 at Revolve

This dress is practically begging to be worn to your NYE party.

NK Sequin Crop Top, $178 at Farfetch

The straps on this top make it so compelling you could probably wear it with black jeans and call it a day.

Stripe Sequin Kimono, $83 at ASOS

Not into sequin tops and pants? Wear your normal party attire and layer this over for instant NYE glam.

NBD x Naven Starry Night Pants, $228 at Revolve

Nothing says NYE like a pair of pants covered in shiny AF stars.

X by NBD Augusta Dress, $197 at Revolve

OK, this one’s a little more obvious—but still veers far enough into extra territory to please us.

Alexis Carleen Jumpsuit, $763 at Revolve

Literal human disco ball status.

Fringe Sequin Dress, $69.90 at Zara

Sequins? Fringe? Can’t go wrong.

H:OURS Debra Bodysuit, $158 at Revolve

From the cutouts to the sequins, this bodysuit is next level.

Printed Sequin Knit Skirt, $69.90 at Zara

The sequin midi skirt/graphic tee combo is straight-up irresistible.

Alberta Ferretti Sequin Embellished Top, $3,222 at Farfetch

Again, if we had the cash to drop on Alberta Ferretti, we’d buy this top and pair it with the matching boots from earlier in this guide. (We’d layer both over our $85 black jeans—because why splurge when you don’t have to?)

NBD Selva Crop Top, $138 at Revolve

Consider this your excuse to wear a sports bra to the club—well, an embellishment-lined sports bra, that is.

Ashish Bow-Front Sequin-Embellished Sleeveless Dress, $1,413 at Matches Fashion

The only thing more statement-making than a sequin-covered dress? A sequin-covered dress with a massive bow on it.

Maria Lucia Hohan Krista Peplum Bustier Top, $759 at Matches Fashion

This top is dramatic AF—we’re here for it.

P.A.R.O.S.H. Drawstring Sequin Shorts, $95 at Farfetch

You’ll be the comfiest (and shiniest) person on the dance floor.