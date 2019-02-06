Sequin Clothes You Can—and Should—Get on Sale Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

Sequin clothes spend the year in something of an off-season. Because really, what occasion do we have to shop sequin clothes other than New Year’s Eve? (And, I suppose, an upcoming trip to Las Vegas, but let’s not kid ourselves—those are few and far between.) Though it’s sad that many of us feel inclined to neglect this endlessly eye-catching textile during 11 of our calendar’s 12 months, the upside is that there are lots of sequin clothes on sale, like, all the time—and especially in the month or so following New Year’s Eve.

Look, I get it. It feels weird to load up on sequin pieces now, when you won’t actually break them out for months to come. The impulse to shop sequin clothes—even super marked-down sequin clothes—runs counter to all that closet Kondo-ing you’ve been doing lately. You just pared down; now feels like the worst possible time to stock back up. My only response? Deep discounts. Sequin clothes can get seriously expensive, and it’s an absolute blessing to have the opportunity to shop budget-friendlier sparkly pieces—designer and fast-fashion, alike.

If you’re still skeptical, don’t worry about it. You can hold off on sequin clothes shopping until they’re back in season in November and December. But those of you who are willing to think differently—who are willing to exercise the foresight to plan for New Year’s Eve months in advance, or who are willing to wear sequin clothes at other times of year (because that, too, is an option)—are in luck. Because the sequin clothes selection is still as vast and varied as it was at the end of last year—but it’s also way cheaper.

Circus Hotel Sequin Short-Sleeve Blouse, $286 $477 at Farfetch

Black, silver and gold are super-obvious sequin options—why not opt for a less expected sparkly color, like aqua?

Last Dance Bodysuit, $29.95 $68 at Free People

This bodysuit comes in three colors—all of them delightful.

Chante’s Holiday Dress, $129.95 $350 at Free People

I mean, when the holiday dress of your dreams is half-off, you buy it—right?

Alice + Olivia Urtin Mules, $297 $495 at Shopbop

Beads, and sequins, and pink velvet—oh my.

Tanya Taylor Grace Top, $198 $495 at Shopbop

A perfect winter going-out top if I’ve ever seen one.

Romance Was Born Love Potion Fringe Skirt, $322 $585 at Farfetch

Two words: sequin fringe.

Amen Sequin Short-Sleeve Blouse, $155 $310 at Farfetch

Basically a gold T-shirt—but, you know, way more fun.

Sequin T-Shirt Mini Dress, $49.95 $108 at Free People

Pretty sure every dress is made better by the addition of sequins.

16Arlington Sequin Blouse, $350 $584 at Farfetch

Now that’s what I call a statement-maker.

Versus All-Over Sequin Flared Skirt, $190 $380 at Farfetch

A whole lot of sequins and a little logomania.

Amen Short-Sleeve Sequin Top, $108 $308 at Farfetch

Can’t stop, won’t stop, stocking up on iridescent options.

Milly Printed Sequin Mini Dress, $158 $395 at Shopbop

Is this mini the ultimate party dress?

Christian Pellizzari Sequin Blouse, $249 $414 at Farfetch

From the silhouette to the shade, this blouse offers a totally unexpected way to sport sequins.

Brognano Sequin-Embellished T-Shirt, $96 $192 at Farfetch

In case all-over sequins aren’t really your thing.

Alice + Olivia Embellished Sequin Pencil Skirt, $327 $435 at Farfetch

An absolute classic.

RIXO Bambi Sequin-Embellished Velvet Mini Dress, $200 $400 at Net-a-Porter

In case you were wondering, sequins and velvet pair wonderfully.

Vegan Bling Heel Boot, $89.95 $248 at Free People

I can imagine nothing more magnificent than these incredibly marked-down sparkly booties.

Saloni Camille Sequin Mini Dress, $437.50 $625 at Shopbop

Perfect for holiday parties, winter weddings, any other formal occasion on your calendar…

NK Sequin Cropped Top, $188 $375 at Farfetch

A strappy sequin crop top? I’ll take 20.

Iridescent Sequin Jacket, $126 $250 at Topshop

Perfect for layering over anything and everything you’re already wearing.

Leopard Print Sequin Body, $35 $55 at Topshop

Sequin. Leopard print. Need I say more?

Falling Flowers Frock, $99.95 $128 at Free People

Bohemian style and sparkly sequins are far from mutually exclusive.

P.A.R.O.S.H. Sequin Tie-Neck Top, $312 $390 at Farfetch

An absolute must-have.

