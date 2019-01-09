Sequin Bridesmaid Dresses Are Equal Parts Romantic and Re-Wearable

Scroll To See More Images

I’ve long appreciated the value of the gray bridesmaid dress, the champagne bridesmaid dress and even the black bridesmaid dress. But sequin bridesmaid dresses were a thing that, honestly, perplexed me until I sat down to work on this article. Because sequin dresses evoke images of New Year’s Eve, of extra AF nights out, of clubs and parties and Vegas. The pieces that come to mind when I hear sequin anything are completely inappropriate for most formal occasions—let alone weddings.

But as I began researching for this story, my mindset proved to be totally myopic. Because not only are solid sequin gowns available in an array of distinctly bridal colors (lavenders, blushes, aquas and baby pinks), but solid sequin gowns aren’t even the only kind of sequin dress on the market. There are gowns that are merely flecked with sequins, dresses that are adorned with delicate sequin embroidery and ruffled pieces featuring tiers of sparkle.

There’s a wide array of sequin bridesmaid dresses (and sequin anything dresses) available to us all. And the best part? The sequin dresses I’ve come across are, on the whole, bridesmaid-appropriate without being bridesmaid-exclusive; they’re fit for a wedding and totally re-wearable. Sequin bridesmaid dresses are, basically, the solution to the age-old dilemma of heinous, waste-of-money bridesmaid dresses you can never wear again.

I’m not kidding—I’m not getting married any time soon, and I’ve already bookmarked a ton of the sequin bridesmaid dresses I’ve stumbled upon. Why? Because they’re so damn cute I want to wear them to parties.

In the process of writing this article, I became a full-on sequin bridesmaid dresses convert. And after scrolling through my findings, you might just turn into one, too.

River Island Floral Embellished Mini Dress, $126 at ASOS

If the bridesmaids aren’t wearing this at the next wedding you’re attending, you should don it as a guest.

Maya Sequin Cape Bridesmaid Dress, $79 at ASOS

If I were getting married this year, this is the dress I’d have my bridesmaids wear. Perfect for any season, any palette, any location—and cute enough to rewear time and time again.

Chi Chi London Sequin Embellished Midi Dress, $51 at ASOS

Because head-to-toe sequins can definitely skew bridal when rendered in such a stunning pastel ombre.

Lost Ink Mini Cami Dress, $47.50 at ASOS

Another one that’s landed on my wishlist. (It’s so, so cute.)

Delicate Sequin Plunge Mini Dress, $103 at ASOS

A bridesmaid dress you’ll want to rewear to your birthday party. (Thank me later.)

Scattered Sequin Mesh Maxi Dress, $66.50 at ASOS

A beach wedding bridesmaid gown that doesn’t feel too breezy (or informal).

Cluster Drop Bead Cami Slip Midi Dress, $86 at ASOS

Subtle sparkle is always an option.

Needle & Thread Sequin Embellished Cami Midi Dress, $419 at ASOS

This Needle & Thread midi also comes in champagne and black—you know, in case you love the silhouette and not the color.

Embellished Showgirl Midi Dress, $285 at ASOS

Sequins and feathers make for a seriously statement-making combo as far as bridesmaid dresses do.

Dayana Bridesmaid Dress, $139 at Azazie

Leave it to Azazie to have a super-simple sequin dress, fit for any wedding. (Yes, it comes in other colors. And yes, you can get it custom-made based on your measurements.)

Free People Sequin Siren Mini Dress, $168 at Revolve

Perfect for holiday weddings—and holiday parties.

Badgley Mischka Collection Halter Cocktail Dress, $164 at Neiman Marcus

This practically screams bridal. And it’s perfect for bridesmaids and guests, alike.

Embellished Sequin Tulle Midi Dress, $65 at ASOS

Who knew sequins, feathers and tulle could combine to look so, well, bridesmaid-y?

C/MEO Illuminated Mini Dress, $97 at Revolve

Head-to-toe gold sequins are totally on the menu, too.

Retrofete Grace Dress, $615 at Revolve

An ideal blend of casual chic style and formalwear, this dress is just begging to be made part of your bridal party.

Broadway Silver Sequin Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $119 at Lulu’s

Longline sequin silhouettes can look just as good as shorter ones.

Saloni Camille Mini Dress, $625 at Revolve

Planning a winter wedding? Your bridesmaids will love you for picking a sequin bridesmaid dress that doubles as a holiday party look.

Feather Trim Sequin Midi Dress, $119 at ASOS

A statement-maker if I’ve ever seen one.

Bariano Embellished Sequin Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $379 at ASOS

For the most formal of sequin-worthy occasions.

Marchesa Notte Guipure Sequin Tulle Dress, $397.50 at Net-a-Porter

Who said your bridesmaid dresses couldn’t be printed?

Rachel Zoe Krista Dress, $445 at Revolve

A more classic take on the sequin bridesmaid dress—and one that’s very, very re-wearable.

Needle & Thread Tulle-Trimmed Sequin Chiffon Dress, $485 at Net-a-Porter

A fairytale wrapped up in one dreamily sparkly dress.

Dramatic Entrance Navy Blue Sequin Maxi Dress, $112 at Lulu’s

Perfect for bridesmaids—and versatile enough for any formal occasion on your calendar.

Parker Black Sage Dress, $528 at Revolve

A classic bridesmaid silhouette in a not-so-classic textile.

Alexis x Revolve Renada Dress, $715 at Revolve

If raspberry’s in your palette, you’re in luck.

Parker Black Blakely Dress, $648 at Revolve

If your wedding is particularly glitzy, this intricate bridesmaid gown might just be the move.

Dress the Population Allison V-Neck Dress, $248 at Neiman Marcus

Dark and edgy, but still distinctly bridal.

Majorelle Vittoria Midi Dress, $258 at Revolve

Simple, and probably in-aesthetic.

TFNC Tall Allover Sequin Maxi Dress, $60 at ASOS

Shimmery silver is always a good move.

Alice + Olivia Natalie Sequin Embroidered Dress, $537 at Shopbop

Because seriously, Alice + Olivia can do no wrong.

Pearl Embellished Crop Top Mini Dress, $119 at ASOS

Another super dreamy option, sure to flatter any figure.

City Goddess Tall Ombre Sequin Embellished Maxi Dress, $111 at ASOS

Ombre sequins are here—and ready to make your wedding as stunning as possible.

Crop Top Fringe Embellishment Tulle Mini Dress, $47.50 at ASOS

Simultaneously very romantic and very fun—the perfect balance to strike with a bridesmaid dress.

Joie Hasana Sequin Midi-Length Slip Dress, $598 at Neiman Marcus

OK, if you don’t buy this, I will.

Ergonomic Embellished Maxi Dress, $151 at ASOS

Formal enough to complement a bridal gown—without overshadowing it.

Needle & Thread Tulle-Trimmed Sequin Georgette Mini Dress, $410 at Net-a-Porter

So cute, and honestly, probably work-appropriate (depending on your profession).

Scatter Sequin Knot-Front Kimono Midi Dress, $119 at ASOS

ASOS has sequin dresses like this in spades. Want a mauve one? Or a short champagne one? What about a floor-length silver one? A solid gold sequin one? (The list goes on. And yes, even sans sequins varieties are available.)

