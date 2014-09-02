September Mood Board: 12 Things We’re Really Excited About This Month

A new month is here, and our editorial team has been injected with all sorts of early-fall inspiration, making it the perfect time for the next installment of our Mood Board series.

Our interests are varied—from pop culture and music to the arts, interior design, and (of course!) fashion. Here, we’ve highlighted 12 things our editors are ecstatic about this month. Take a look, and let us know: What’s your September inspiration?

1. Printed Sweatshirts.

When the air starts to chill, leave your fitted cable knits on the shelf and cozy up in a fun printed sweatshirt. This one from Phillip Lim features pastel hues and bold graphic prints, perfect for transitioning from summer fun to cool fall weather.

2. Fashion Week!

To the fashion crowd, September means one thing: Fashion Month. With each week highlighting runway shows, trendsetters, street style, and fashion news in New York, Paris, Milan and London our eyes will be glued to our computers compiling the hottest new trends for the upcoming season.

3. Choupette’s Book Debut.

Cat ladies and fashion fans alike, get excited. The most famous cat in high fashion, aka Karl Lagerfeld’s adorable cat Choupette, is now the subject of a new book documenting her uber luxe life appropriately titled, Choupette: The Private Life of a High-Flying Fashion Cat. Expect to find sections on diet (she eats at the table on Goyard or Louis Vuitton plates), beauty, healthcare, fashion tips, loves and hates, and insights on her jet set lifestyle (including her 2 maids, ipad, and private jet travels). There will even be advice from her personal vet, Madame Horn, and her maid, Madame Françoise, who keeps a daily diary of Choupette’s every move. Over the top? Yes. But so very chic? Definitely.

4. Tavi Gevinson’s Broadway Debut.

It seems like only yesterday she was a pre-tween blogger, expressing her sartorial choices and experimental tastes. But ever since Rookie Magazine came to fruition with Tavi Gevinson at the helm, the young woman has been making waves. Her latest endeavor? Debuting her acting skills in New York on Broadway in “This is Our Youth”.

5. Thigh High Boots.

Fall weather is here and that means we can bust out our array of boots! Thigh highs made their mark last season, and have refreshed themselves for 2014 with stylish new embellishments and varying heel heights. Find your perfect pair of thigh skimming styles (just like these Sam Edelmans) and be sure to follow our how-to-wear tips and tricks.

6. Denim, denim, denim.

Summer weather is slowly leaving us, and that means we can finally pull out our pants. Denim is looking better than ever this fall, in all sorts of colors, washes, and styles. Opt for a destroyed pair this month, while its still warm enough to get away with having skim exposing holes all over your pants. Also check out these 12 denim tips every girl should know.

7. A Desk Makeover.

A new season is time for cleansing, all the way down to your desk. We’re in love with the high functional, higher style selections from Poppin, who has made decorating a desk the most fun project of the month.

8. Autumnal Eyeshadow Palettes.

Fall colors also bring out a lot of subdued autumn colors. Try shades of burnt orange, dusty eggplant, and muted green to give your eye color a pop that is seasonally appropriate. Lorac’s Pro Palette 2 is the perfect pick me up, sporting both matte and metallic shades in soft, yet powerful tones.

9. Lena Dunham‘s Memoir.

The “Girls” creator who self dubbed herself in the first episode as, “a voice of our generation” has now penned it in her memoir Not That Kind of Girl. Dunham recounts her lifelong struggle with anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and fears while growing up as a hypochondriac and germophobe. Available September 30.

10. Lego Clutches.

Les Petits Joueurs coveted Lego embellished bags are now available! Brazilian designer Mariasole Cecchi birthed her collection after randomly gluing some lego pieces on the front of a handbag. Her friends loved them and voila, her collection (whose title translates to “the little players”) was born.

11. The iPhone 6.

Be prepared for mass hysteria at Apple stores nationwide: the iPhone 6 is launching this month. Rumors have been swirling all year about the phone’s bigger screen, faster capabilities, and new headphone jack that makes it possible to sift through apps via your earbuds—and we can’t wait to see which ones are true and which ones are all hype.

12. Summer Hair Repair.

The summer sun has dried and damaged your hair, and the pastel hair trend took whatever moisture was left over. Use a hair oil to bring back some much needed shine, moisture, and life to your locks. One to try? Alterna’s Caviar Anti Aging Omega+ Nourishing Hair Oil