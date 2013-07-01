Which Celebrities Will Cover What Magazines This September

September is undoubtedly fashion’s biggest month, with New York Fashion Week depriving many fashion followers of their due eight hours of sleep, and, of course: the September issues. Between publications such as Vogue, Elle, W, InStyle, Glamour, and more, all the national fashion magazines pull out all the stops to produce thick issues with more pages than any other throughout the year. Though it’s only July, the September cover girls have long been decided, and today, WWD released a master list of which stars will appear of which covers.

A few big surprises: Kate Upton scored another coup, and will cover the September issue of Elle, which marks her fourth major fashion cover this year. (Also noteworthy: WWD annoyingly refers to her as a “full-figured model.” What?!) Rooney Mara, who’s a fashion fixture but whom we’re not quite used to seeing on the cover of magazines, will appear on the New York Times’ magazine, T, in September.

And you just might not believe who will be on the September cover of Vogue. Click through the gallery above to see all the lovely ladies!

