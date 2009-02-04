The September Issue to Theaters

If you didn’t get a chance to attend Sundance this year, or you were lucky enough to go only to encounter tickets for The September Issue being sold out across the board, this is your chance. The September Issue is now set to hit theaters next September after the rights were acquired by Roadside Attractions.

A&E still has the television rights, but will wait to air it after the September release.

And if you’re thinking what we’re thinking- September is just the right time for a big Fashion Week related marketing push.