The September Issue Star and Vogue Editor Anna Wintour is a Repeat Offender

Everyone has been talking about the queen of fashion, Anna Wintour, committing the one major fashion faux pas, repeating outfits. The famed editrix has been seen on several occasions lately sporting the same snake coat on no fewer than four different occasions across four different cities.

To be fair, we repeat pieces and outfits more often than that, but the assumption is that Wintour has endless (free) clothes lying around, so she should be able to mix it up a little. At the very least, we expect a little creativity from one of the most powerful women in fashion.

On the other hand, it is things like this that make Anna seem at least a little more relatable and perhaps shows that repeating outfits isn’t as big an offense as we maybe thought.

What do you think– should Anna be more creative with her outfit choices or do you like to see that even those at the top of the industry wear things more than once?