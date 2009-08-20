The September Issue Premieres in NYC

Looks like we’re not the only ones counting the days to see The September Issue, the much buzzed about documentary from director R.J. Cutler, which follows the making of Vogue‘s 2008 September issue. Of course the issue’s cover girl, and our favorite fashionista; Sienna Miller, was on hand at the movie’s premiere at the MoMA in NYC last night.

Wearing a teeny tiny Thakoon dress, which showed off her surprisingly-toned physique, Miller shared some laughs (gasp!) with the evening’s host, Anna Wintour, who was clad in a Prada dress from the resort collection.

Rounding out the famous guest list were Renee Zellweger in Carolina Herrera, Marc Jacobs, who was wearing possibly the coolest outfit of the night – an all-black kilt ensemble, ubiquitous It Girl Alexa Chung was delightfully ethereal in a long sleeved vintage dress and designers galore wearing their own creations, like Carolina Herrera, Vera Wang, Georgina Chapman, and Cynthia Rowley.

The September Issue hits theaters, on limited release, next Friday, August 28th, and you can bet we will be in line the very first day!