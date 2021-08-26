Your September 2021 Horoscope Predicts The Sexiest Month Of The Year

Scroll To See More Images

September is here and the cosmos are saying, “You better work, b*tch”! After all, your September 2021 horoscope begins with an opportunity to reorganize and recalibrate your system. The New Moon in Virgo on September 6 will encourage you to create a foolproof plan for success! Write down your goals, commit to a healthy daily routine and clear away the clutter that’s messing with your mind.

Your love life will take a dark, ravishing turn as Venus enters sexy, smoldering and naughty Scorpio on September 10. This will encourage you to go deeper and to revel in the passion that’s simmering beneath the surface. While in Scorpio, Venus is essentially visiting the underworld, encouraging you to embrace the fact that you would literally go to hell and back for someone. And you deserve that same attention in return!

By September 14, things might feel a little wonky and weird. As the sun opposes Neptune, it may feel harder to get things done as you find yourself daydreaming and drifting off. You could also be a little more gullible than usual, so remember to keep your backbone straight! As Mars enters indecisive and harmonious Libra, you might have trouble calling it like it is. While Mars is in Libra, it doesn’t want to start a fight, so make sure you don’t become a people pleaser in the process of keeping things civil.

The full moon in spiritual, empathetic and creative Pisces takes place on September 20, helping you tap into your intuition and let go of your ego. This full moon will encourage universal life, helping you remember that we are all connected! It’s also a beautiful full moon for tapping into your artistic side, so let your imagination take you somewhere special.

Libra season begins on September 22, at the beginning of autumn! This season is all about relationships, encouraging you to embrace the love and balance that comes with nurturing your connections with others. However, the status of your relationships could feel a bit uncertain as Venus opposes Uranus on September 23. This energy is filled with surprises, leading your love life to take some sharp turns. However, your independence is not to be trifled with, so release yourself from any potentially draining attachments!

Mercury stations retrograde in Libra on September 27, creating continued confusion in your relationships and potentially even causing you to make an awkward social faux pas or two. Yikes! Let this retrograde be a time to bring up unresolved issues that exist between you and someone else—although difficult, it’s time to discuss the elephant in the room and let bygones be bygones.

Read on to find out more and follow the link to your full monthly horoscope.

Aries

Your month begins with a proactive new moon on September 6. This new moon lands in your sixth house of health and productivity, encouraging you to tune into your body and give it what it needs to feel its best. Read your full Aries horoscope here.

Taurus

On September 6, the new moon will dance in your romantic and creative fifth house, encouraging you to play around, make a mess and have a good time! Who knows? It may even ignite the beginning of a brilliant love affair. Read your full Taurus horoscope here.

Gemini

Your month begins with a new moon in your fourth house of home and family on September 6. This new moon is encouraging you to reconnect with your living space, decorate for incoming the autumn season and spend time with your closest loved ones! Read your full Gemini horoscope here.

Cancer

The month begins with a powerful opportunity for communication. The new moon on September 6 activates your chatty and intellectual third house, encouraging you to embrace the exchange of information that comes with having stimulating, vibrant conversations. Read your full Cancer horoscope here.

Leo

On September 6, the new moon will pave your second house of money and possessions with gold, reminding you to acknowledge all the abundance you’re already blessed with. Set financial goals, but don’t be afraid to treat yourself to the beautiful things you desire! Read your full Leo horoscope here.

Virgo

Happy Virgo season! The new moon in Virgo kicks things off on September 6, helping you connect with your authentic self. This lunar event will lead you toward the person you’re meant to become, so long as you’re willing to do the work! Read your full Virgo horoscope here.

Libra

As the new moon sends magic to your 12th house of spirituality on September 6, you’re encouraged to look within and embrace an introspective new start. Tend to your spiritual needs like never before and you’ll be rewarded by the universe! Read your full Libra horoscope here.

Scorpio

The month begins with a powerful opportunity to gather friends and acquaintances so you can all contribute toward a higher ideal. A new moon in your 11th house of community takes place September 6, encouraging you to cooperate with likeminded people and serve a mighty purpose together. Read your full Scorpio horoscope here.

Sagittarius

On September 6, a new moon launches a whole new beginning in your ambitious 10th house, encouraging you to zero in on your goals, aim for that promotion and commit to the career you’ve always envisioned for yourself. Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here.

Capricorn

As a new moon sparkles in your open-minded ninth house on September 6, you’ll feel ready to be whisked away to a magical place. This new moon is about seeing things differently and being open to change! Read your full Capricorn horoscope here.

Aquarius

Your month begins with a major opportunity to embrace transformation. As a new moon sends magic to your eighth house of death and rebirth on September 6, you’re being called to release everything that’s holding you back, freeing you up for an even more beautiful new beginning. Embrace this spiritual shift! Read your full Aquarius horoscope here.

Pisces

As a new moon initiates a new beginning in your seventh house of partnerships on September 6, you may find yourself becoming closer to someone new or strengthening a relationship you’re already in! But no matter what, you’re learning what type of relationship you really need. Read your full Pisces horoscope here.