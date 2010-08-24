September Editorials: From Provocative To Pretty We Pick The Best

With names like Craig McDean, Terry Richardson, Mert & Marcus, Vogue, Elle, Love, Kate Moss, Jessica Stam and Lara Stone dancing in our heads it hardly seems appropriate to choose favorites. High production costs, major models, photographers with resumes heavier than September US Vogue and Fall runways that left us with that itchy need to shop means September issues are worth their weight in inspiration images, but only some spreads can take top honors.

Natasha Poly likes it rough, Sienna Miller looks insane, Blake Lively is imprisoned, Kate Moss proves who’s queen, and no one can seem to decide if it’s all about early Marilyn or ’80s Madonna. Either way it’s all so cool. Skim through our picks for the best of September editorials. Until next year…



Warning: Some are NSFW but worth it.