September Editorials: From Provocative To Pretty We Pick The Best

With names like Craig McDean, Terry Richardson, Mert & Marcus, Vogue, Elle, Love, Kate Moss, Jessica Stam and Lara Stone dancing in our heads it hardly seems appropriate to choose favorites. High production costs, major models, photographers with resumes heavier than September US Vogue and Fall runways that left us with that itchy need to shop means September issues are worth their weight in inspiration images, but only some spreads can take top honors.
Natasha Poly likes it rough, Sienna Miller looks insane, Blake Lively is imprisoned, Kate Moss proves who’s queen, and no one can seem to decide if it’s all about early Marilyn or ’80s Madonna. Either way it’s all so cool. Skim through our picks for the best of September editorials. Until next year…
Warning: Some are NSFW but worth it.
Sometimes it's really about the girl, and for Kate's 13th September Vogue UK cover shot by Patrick Demarchelier and accompanying spread titled 'The Moss Factor', it's obviously all about the girl. Illustrating why she's maintained her place high on fashion's podium, lady maintains her cool in rock boho ensembles styled by Kate Phelan.
Elle Greece took model Lucia on a psychedelic trip through the '60s and into the '80s with manipulated photos, a nod to Mod mixed with Guy Bourdin inspired saturated color imagery. Shot by Dimitris Skoulos we're also still totally obsessed with those Miu Miu looks from the Fall runways, styled by Irini Vassou.
Terry Richardson showcases his signature provocative bent in Vogue Paris' Corps d'Elite spread featuring Natasha Poly as a militaristic-corporal-punisher eventually meets woman-as-the-officer in Officer and a Gentleman. Jamie Dornan is the object both of her masochism and her kisses, styled perfectly by Emmanuelle Alt.
We already gave you a glimpse of this incredibly cool editorial featuring Blake Lively as a good girl gone bad, with hints of Basic Instinct, but one image is not enough of this Interview feature. Shot by Craig McDean and styled by Karl Templer, the creativity in this prison scene complete with time stamped images is insane.
Dazed & Confused isn't afraid to get Chanel soaking wet in Alley Cats shot by Will Davidson. Models including Ali Carr, Lia Serge and Emily Wake play vulnerable souls caught in an urban downpoar with only Fall's hottest for protection. You have to appreciate a total disregard for super expensive pieces in the name of artful images.
Heidi Mount plays the icy dominatrix meets rock icon in Numéro #116 photographed by Chad Pitman. Her Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface hair is especially major.
Lara Stone plays the buttoned up beachside blond photographed by Mert & Marcus and styled by Grace Coddington for US Vogue. Subdued yet stunning with a stir of nostalgia, the photos illustrate that covered up is sexy in retro knits, red lips and Betty Draper hair.
Love #4 is technically an autumn issue but since it hits in September, we're making the call that it counts. The issue's varying covers have basically gone viral due to their artful, theatrical take on pretty ladies in high fashion and the spread was made to match. Angelo Pennetta photographed the lengthy feature with Lara Stone (making the rounds), Alessandra Ambrosio, Ana Beatriz Barros, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung, Noemie Lenoir, Devon Aoki, Carmen Kass, Tori Praver, Kirsty Hume and more in cool, sophisticated-meets-late-night-party styled by Katie Grand.
Natalia Vodianova shows other girls how it's done in Vogue Russia shot by Mert & Marcus.
Here comes that about the girl thing again with Jessica Stam showing off her rock chick streak (who said edgy is over again?) shot by David Roemer for Marie Claire US. Styled by Isabel Dupre, this blond beauty gets her pout on like none other.