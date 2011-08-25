September 2011 Issues Pay Homage to Louis Vuitton

Fall: The season of russet colored leaves, new leather boots… and Louis Vuitton. Our favorite luxe label dominated the magazine world this month, appearing on the covers of numerous September glossies, from US Elle to Mexican Vogue and beyond.

Louis Vuitton’s ubiquitous presence extends to editorials. After admiring Cindy Crawford‘s flawless self (dressed, of course, in LV) on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, flip the mag open and admire her editorial, entitled “Lady and the Vamp,” which features Crawford and her mole in various “domestic” poses clad in, you guessed it, Louis Vuitton.

Amidst the rumors of Marc Jacobs’s departure from his role as the brand’s artistic director, Louis Vuitton has been the focus of fashion buzz for days. With September publications showcasing the label’s delicate balance of the feminine and dangerous infused into every perfectly made piece, it is clear that this fall is all about commemorating Louis Vuitton’s supremacy in the world of design. Now the question, is what is going to become of the company’s creative epicenter?

Oh, and please share: which September Louis Vuitton moment is your favorite?