Sephora’s New Glee Nail Polish, Fei Fei Sun For DSquared2!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Paper Magazine sat down with Lanvin’s artistic director Alber Elbaz to discuss the evolution of women, the beauty of creative freedom and why the remote control stresses him out. (Paper)
- Sephora is set to release a new line of Glee-inspired nail polish in early February. Among the shades are Slushied (an opaque blue), Hell to the No (a deep purple), Diva-in-Training (a poppy pink) and Who Let the Dorks Out (a peacock green). Each shade sells for $9.50. (WWD)
- Jewel and rodeo star husband Ty Murray are expecting their first child. Looks like she’ll finally get some use out of her album of children’s songs. (People)
- Joanna Coles accepted the the award for journalistic excellence on behalf of Marie Claire at the GEM awards last night, but her husband wasn’t happy about it. (WWD)
- DSquared2 unveiled their Spring 2011 campaign featuring an androgynous Fei Fei Sun. How Chic! (Fashion Gone Rogue)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET
- RT @womensweardaily Threads of Color will honor Tommy Hilfiger with a lifetime achievement award at its inaugural fashion show in Sept. http://bit.ly/haFvUD Hats off to you, Tommy. Well deserved.
- RT @Oh_So_Coco Look how cute my co-models were today – http://yfrog.com/gyxkgldjHope she’s not wearing one of the bunny’s friends!
- RT @ImLilyDonaldson A creative person is motivated by the desire to achieve, not the desire to beats others. Damn right. The Donald knows all.