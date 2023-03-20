This Luxury Handbag Brand Just Listed Leather Bags For Up To 70% Off—Score Styles For Hundreds Less

Scroll To See More Images

There are many reasons you may choose to buy a designer handbag. Maybe you love the designer and want to carry a piece of their art. Maybe you saw a celebrity carrying one and were immediately inspired. Maybe you are looking for higher quality materials and manufacturing or maybe, you honestly just want the brand name (totally valid). For any of the previous reasons, buying a designer bag typically comes with a hefty price tag which is why it’s important that the bag you pick lives up to the investment amount. If you’re in the market for a luxury bag but don’t want to drop thousands of dollars, I recommend shopping Senreve’s spring sale with luxury leather bags marked up to 70 percent off.

Senreve is a luxury handbag company that values craftsmanship and innovation above all else—each bag was crafted with realistic, stylish women in mind. For example, the laptop bag can be worn as a backpack, crossbody or as a shoulder bag—all while looking chic. Whether you’re heading to the office or out on the town, Senreve has an elevated bag option for you. The best part? The price point isn’t a high as other designer brands, especially when you consider the spring sale.

From now until April 3, Senreve is hosting a “Handbag Revival” on its website in an effort to work towards zero waste in production. While many big designers will literally burn leftover stock instead of putting items on sale, Senreve is making sure every last piece is sold for less, maximizing the quality of both your and your bag’s life.

The “Handbag Revival” event includes Senreve’s most popular styles, all at varying price points. You may find a bag that’s been gently handled or some that are in perfect condition but without original packaging. At the end of the day, you’ll still be getting a high-quality, durable and fashionable leather handbag but at a more sustainable price point. Score!

Keep scrolling for our favorite Senreve handbags included in the “Handbag Revival“.

Armonica Bag

This everyday bag is made with Senreve’s best-selling pebble leather and comes in a beautiful shade of green. It can be worn cross-body, as a backpack or as a shoulder bag.

Cornetti Bag

If you are anticipating spring and summer weddings hitting your calendar, you’ll need a versatile bag to get through them. This pouch works as a clutch or a shoulder bag with a chain strap.

Midi Maestra Bag

I present to you, the ultimate work and travel bag. This brushed grey bag fits up to an 11-inch laptop or tablet and has plenty of compartments to store your notebook, pens, wallet, keys and anything else you may consider a daily essential.

Aria Belt Bag

This belt bag comes in the perfect yellow color for spring and would be the perfect thing to bring to any upcoming music festivals.

Mini Armonica

This mini bag will be your favorite everyday bag—it can be worn with the chain strap or even as a belt bag so you can work it into any of your outfits.