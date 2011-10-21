Send a Get Well Soup Via Facebook

Is your friend feeling under the weather? Why not send them “Get Well Soon” soup?

Heinz haslaunched a Facebook app that allows UK users to send real cans of Cream of Chicken or Cream of Tomato soup to a friend for about $3 a can. If you’re thinking this sounds a bit impersonal, they’ve taken care of that as well. The delivery, which can take up to three to four days, includes a personalized “Get Well Soon” label with your friend’s name slapped on the can.

Nothing says “I care” like a can of Campbells sent via social media, right?

