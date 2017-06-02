StyleCaster
Share

Selma Blair’s Response to Outrage Over Her Gray Roots Is Perfect

What's hot
StyleCaster

Selma Blair’s Response to Outrage Over Her Gray Roots Is Perfect

Lauren Caruso
by
Selma Blair
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Selma Blair’s grey hair-shaming takedown is perfection. [Glamour]

Kendall Jenner had some words about Caitlyn Jenner’s new memoir. [Cosmo]

Meet Armarium: a Rent-the-Runway type service for the luxury crowd. [The Coveteur]

This is what it’s *really* like to be a parts model (Hint: not easy.) [Racked]

Don’t expect Vetements to show on the runway again. [Fashionista]

Singer Brandy lost consciousness on a plane but is now in stable condition. [Marie Claire]

Have a first look at H&M’s newest minimalist line, Arket. [Refinery29]

Can we maybe just not make knockoffs of feminist T-shirts? Maybe? [Allure]

MORE: Bella Thorne Deletes Topless Snapchat Minutes After Sharing It

Promoted Stories

share