Every ‘Selling Sunset’ Spoiler You Need to Know Ahead of Season 4

Fans are already dying to know Selling Sunset’s season 4 spoilers now that the latest season wrapped on Netflix. The reality TV series—which follows Los Angeles real estate brokerage, The Oppenheim Group, and its glamorous agents—premiered its third season on the streaming platform in August 2020. And let’s just say that we’ve been wanting updates and answers ever since. Fair warning: There are spoilers ahead for seasons 3 and 4 of Selling Sunset.

Lucky enough for Selling Sunset fans, certain members of the series’ cast have been more than generous when it comes to dropping hints about a forthcoming season. Castmates like 31-year-old Christine Quinn have been vocal as ever when it comes to the promotional rollout of Selling Sunset’s latest season—inevitably revealing secrets about where things stand between all of the Oppenheim Group agents in the present-day. Meanwhile, agents like 39-year-old Chrishell Stause have been battling their own drama in the aftermath of season 3. Chrishell, whose November 2019 divorce from Justin Hartley was included in series, is still sparking extra buzz about their relationship all these months later.

In August, the Kentucky native reportedly liked several tweets suggesting that ex-husband Justin cheated on her with his current girlfriend, Blood & Treasure star, Sofia Pernas. While it still remains unclear if this rumor is what caused Chrishell and Justin’s split, Chrishell’s actions on social media might just mean we’ll be getting a better idea of the truth in season 4. But that’s not even the only thing fans have to look forward to when it comes to Chrishell. For everything we know about Selling Sunset season 4’s spoilers and release date, just keep on reading.

Is Selling Sunset season 4 confirmed?

Netflix has yet to officially announce Selling Sunset season 4, but fans have reason to believe that it’s well on its way. On August 15, Christine hinted to Glamour UK, “I think if season four goes ahead, it is going to be the juiciest season ever,” suggesting that the ladies were simply waiting for Netflix to greenlight the fourth season.

Days following Christine’s interview with the outlet, Chrishell took to her Instagram to tease Selling Sunset fans. “Carpe Diem!! Celebrating good news we can’t tell you about,” she captioned a photo of herself and co-stars Heather Rae Young, Mary Fitzgerald, and Amanza Smith Brown on a boat. Fans immediately understood the caption as a hint to Season 4’s confirmation.

What is Selling Sunset season 4’s release date?

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to announce Selling Sunset‘s season 4 release date. But given all the cast’s hints, it may only be a matter of time.

Who quits on Selling Sunset season 4?

In her August 2020 interview with Glamour UK, Christine dropped a major bomb on the outlet: “Brett has left to start his own brokerage,” Christine confirmed at the time, referencing Oppenheim Group Senior Vice President, Brett Oppenheim. “The girls are fed up with the favouritism of Mary in the office, we don’t know who will move where,” Christine added, “It may be the battle of the brokerages! I think if season four goes ahead, it is going to be the juiciest season ever.”

The agent elaborated on the issue of Mary’s favoritism on an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. Christine explained that the exes, who dated for two years before Selling Sunset, “have this really strong relationship and connection.”

“Mary gets every single listing. Jason just doesn’t want to do work so he just gives it to her. And it’s just so frustrating—he doesn’t give it to anyone else,” Christine explained. “So we’re all just like sick of it. If this favoritism continues, we’d absolutely [leave].” In true form, Christine ended the thought on a dramatic note. “I think that they’re both in love with each other,” she said, before adding, “in a platonic way.”