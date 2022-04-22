‘Selling Sunset’ or Soaps? Chrishell Stause Guesses Lines From Her Most Iconic Shows

She knows her real estate, but how well does Chrishell Stause know her own shows? With more than a decade on television, Stause has starred on soap operas like All My Children, The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives before her current role as one of the cast members on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, a group of agents at the Los Angeles luxury real estate brokerage, The Oppenheim Group.

In honor of the premiere of Selling Sunset season 5 on April 22, 2022, we tested Stause’s knowledge of her career with a game of “Name That Line.” The rules are simple. We gave Stause a line from one of her iconic shows: All My Children, The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives and, of course, Selling Sunset. She had to tell us whether the quote was from Selling Sunset or a soap—and if it was from a soap, which one. It may have been years since Stause has played iconic soap characters like Amanda Dillon, Jordan Ridgeway and Bethany Bryant, but that didn’t stop her from reciting some of her most memorable soaps lines word by word.

In her cover story for StyleCaster’s “Comeback” issue in March 2022, Stause explained how she found a career in real estate after she lost her role on the soap opera All My Children and needed to look for a plan B. “It was definitely an ego check. All of a sudden, you go from having these successes on TV and being like, ‘Oh my gosh. I did it,'” she said of the transition. “Then all of a sudden, you’re sitting in empty open houses and people are like, ‘Wait. Is that? No, that can’t be her. That would be weird.’”

Stause also told the story of how she was cast on Selling Sunset after The Oppenheim Group founder, Jason Oppenheim (who wasn’t her boss yet) met her at a party in Los Angeles and recommended her for the show to creator Adam Divello. Though Stause had her reservations about reality TV from being offered shows like Dirty Soap and Soap Divas, she was convinced once she walked out of her meeting with Divello. “He was very compelling in the meeting. He definitely knows how to sell his point. Granted, he leaned more on it being a real estate show,” she said.

Watch the video above to see Chrishell Stause play “Name That Line” with StyleCaster. Check out StyleCaster’s Comeback Issue here.