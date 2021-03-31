Selling Sunset’s Mary Calls Out Christine For Her ‘Flat Out Lie’ About Her Pregnancy Post

Setting the record straight. Selling Sunset‘s Mary Fitzgerald called out her co-star Christine Quinn in a new interview for Page Six after the mom-to-be suggested that Mary didn’t congratulate her on her recent pregnancy news. According to Mary, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

The real estate agent, 39, explained to The New York Post’s Page Six that she called Christine, 32, as soon as she found out she was pregnant to congratulate her. “I found out through the media that [Christine] was pregnant,” the reality star told the site on Tuesday, March 30. “So, I called and left her a voice text just saying how happy I am for her, congratulations, let me know if there’s anything I can do.” But Christine’s response left fans—and Mary—scratching their heads.

Christine—who confirmed her pregnancy with her husband Christian Richard on Wednesday, March 3—took to TikTok just days later to blast her Selling Sunset co-stars for not liking her announcement post on Instagram. The self-proclaimed TV “villain” posted a screen recording that showed her searching for Mary’s username, along with Selling Sunset stars Heather Rae Young and Chrishell Stause’s usernames, in the list of likes on her photo. As it turned out, none of their usernames appeared in the search. To hammer her point home, Christine included Chris Brown’s 2014 single “Loyal” in the clip. The song notably features lyrics like, “Oh these hoes ain’t loyal.”



When Mary saw the clip, she says she felt as though Christine was throwing her “under the bus” just for likes. “I was like, I thought we were OK, apparently we’re not, I don’t know.” She continued, “I wouldn’t be the first person she would call and she wouldn’t be the first person I would call either. But I didn’t expect her to respond in such a positive way and appreciative way and then go to the world and say I didn’t even acknowledge her pregnancy because that’s a flat-out lie and I have proof of it.”

“That’s what’s hurtful, is just the stuff she does for attention that’s actually mean to someone … that she actually knows [whose] trying to be nice,” she added.

In an interview just days earlier with HELLO! Mag, Mary revealed that she reached out to Christine following the drama on season 3 of Selling Sunset to “extend an olive branch,” but that the pair are no longer very close. She told the site, “Around the time that season three came out, I called her to try and extend an olive branch. The conversation went really well. We hashed out basically what happened and got back on a civil page with each other, a decent page, but we don’t really talk that much now. We both just live our own lives.