‘Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young Just Addressed Claims That Her Bosses Are ‘Flirting’ With Her

When asked about whether her bosses at her job flirt with her, Selling Sunset‘s Heather Rae Young said the Oppenheims’ “flirting” isn’t actually that in the first place. The 33-year-old realtor revealed that fans might often “mistake” the way her boss Brett Oppenheim and his twin, Jason Oppenheim, treat her as flirting, but in fact, she claims they are just “protective” of her and her Selling Sunset co-stars.

Young set the record straight on an episode of the Dear Media podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, telling host Amanda Hirsch about her working relationship with the Oppenheim Group’s President and former senior vice president (Brett left the series to start his own brokerage in 2020). “Jason and Brett are protective of me and the girls,” the realtor said, referring to herself and Selling Sunset co-stars like Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, and Mary Fitzgerald. “I’ve known them for seven years of my life. They’ve seen my ups, my downs. They’ve seen my relationships and they’ve never really been happy for me until now.”

The former model’s fiancé, HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, appeared on the podcast episode alongside Young and chimed in with his opinion on whether her bosses were ever actually “flirting” with her. “I know Brett, he’s a good dude,” the Flip or Flop host, 39, said. “Plus, if he touches her I’ll break him in half,” he joked. (For what it’s worth, this isn’t the first time El Moussa has been so ~candid~ about his future wife’s Selling Sunset co-stars. On December 8, the star said Young’s co-worker Christine Quinn had a “big mouth” and might not be invited to their wedding. Ouch.)

Young went on to insist that her former boss “loves and respects” El Moussa. “A lot of people mistake it for flirting or whatever, and you know, people think he has a crush on me and maybe he did in the past, but like, he adores Tarek.”

The Netflix star reportedly met El Moussa on the Fourth of July in July 2019 in Newport Beach, Calif. The pair later got engaged during an anniversary trip in July 2020, after one year of dating.