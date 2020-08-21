‘Selling Sunset’s Davina Potratz Claims She’s ‘Friendly’ Now With Chrishell Stause

Most fans of the Netflix series wouldn’t think of Selling Sunset’s Davina Potratz and Chrishell Stause as friendly right now, but according to the real estate agent and broker, they are. In a new interview with E! News on Friday, August 21, the Selling Sunset star revealed that she and Chrishell, 39, are surprisingly “in a great place.” Color us surprised.

Let’s just say that Davina and Chrishell’s relationship hasn’t always—if ever—been the greatest. The Oppenheim Group employees and Selling Sunset costars have repeatedly butted heads on the series over the course of several seasons. As of Selling Sunset season 3, which spoiler if you haven’t seen it yet, Davina and Chrishell ended things on a seriously sour note. At Christine Quinn’s wedding, Davina interrogated Chrishell about her divorce from This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, who filed in November 2019 while the former All My Children actress was wrapping up filming for Selling Sunset. After taking some time off from the Oppenheim Group and still making it to Christine’s wedding, Chrishell couldn’t manage to escape Davina’s scrutiny—causing her to storm out of the wedding on her own.

According to Davina, however, they’ve since spoken and are doing fine. “We’ve communicated. I texted with her the past few days and we were on a group chat this weekend,” Davina revealed to E!. “I have nothing but support for her and compassion.” The broker went on to note that she’s in a “neutral position” and doesn’t “know anything,” presumably when it comes to Chrishell’s divorce.

In Davina’s defense, the star claims that her questions to Chrishell at Christine’s wedding were “taken a little out of context. She told E!, “I was just trying to understand a little more, so I could have more feelings involved to relate to it. But, it’s not my business,” she admitted. Now, the star says that she and Chrishall are “in a great place,” before adding, “I send her nothing but support and love. She knows that.”

“I think you only see a very small part of who I am,” Davina adds. “I think that some of the funnier, warm moments don’t make for as much of a villain character, maybe? I don’t know.” She conceded that Selling Sunset editors have “thousands of hours of footage,” suggesting that only the unpleasant moments make the cut.

The real estate agent also had updates for Selling Sunset fans when it comes to the status of the $75 million home that she was trying to sell since season two of the Netflix series. Apparently, she hasn’t quite given up on the property yet. “So, Maya actually has an interested client, who’s seriously considering it,” she revealed to E!, referencing Selling Sunset co-star Maya Vander. And even better news: “Adnan has shown me another property of his that’s $39 million,” she says, adding “Maya’s client is considering the $75 million house and the other property. They’re looking at both right now as we speak.” This could mean some exciting things for Davina come Selling Sunset season 4—an announcement fans are certainly waiting for.

Selling Sunset season 3 is available to stream on Netflix.