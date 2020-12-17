‘Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Just Called Tarek El Moussa ‘Stupid’ After He Shaded Her

Who’s the “stupid” one now? Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn reacted to Tarek El Moussa’s shade with a shady comment of her own during an episode of E!’s Daily Pop. The 31-year-old realtor hit back at her co-star Heather Rae Young’s fiancé after he said she had a “big mouth” for her “stupid” comments on their relationship in the past.

The Selling Sunset star spoke to hosts Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner about Young’s relationship with El Moussa—and addressed those shady things the HGTV reality star said about her. “I feel like he looks stupid. This was a year ago. He’s bringing it up now,” Quinn said, referring to his comments on a December 8 episode of Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “Why are you so obsessed with me? I mean, I’m thrilled, but that was so long ago.”

As for what El Moussa’s so hung up about, we can take a look back at something Quinn said in July. The Flip or Flop host told Amanda Hirsch that he and his fiancée are no longer “interested in dealing with her nonsense” after Quinn seemingly accused the couple of staging their paparazzi photos by comparing them to Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, who famously did as much during their relationship.

“It’s really funny to see Heather’s relationship play out because her and her boyfriend have such an interesting dynamic,” Quinn said during a Page Six interview in July. “I call them ‘Speidi’ all the time because it’s like articles all the time about baking cookies, you know, watching movies. It’s ridiculous, so you know, you’re going to see the girls and I just get so tired of it.”

El Moussa hit back at Quinn by saying her comments were “stupid.” He told Hirsch, “Christine has a big mouth. She said some shitty things about us. And that’s about it. We’re not really interested in dealing with her nonsense.”

“Listen, just because she’s never been famous before and she doesn’t know how it works, she doesn’t have to talk,” he added at the time. “It just makes her look stupid.”