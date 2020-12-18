Selling Sunset’s Christine Reveals Her Reaction to Chrishell Stause Dating Again After Her Divorce

Selling Sunset season 4 can’t come soon enough. Selling Sunset‘s Christine Quinn reacted to Chrishell Stause dating Keo Motsepe after her divorce from Justin Hartley, and it looks like there’s nothing but love from her co-worker.

Chrishell revealed in an Instagram post in December that she’s dating Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe. Chrishell, who was a contestant on season 29 of DWTS earlier this year, posted a photo of her and Keo (who wasn’t her partner) on her Instagram Story with two pink heart emojis. Keo also confirmed the romance in a post on his Instagram with a video of him and Chrishell, whom he called “baby.” “I will always make you smile,” he captioned the video.

But what does Chrishell’s Selling Sunset frenemy think of her new relationship? In an interview with E! News on Thursday, December 17, Christine revealed that she’s “happy” for Chrishell but hasn’t met her new beau. “I, honestly, I really don’t know much about it,” Christine said. “I just think he’s really cute and they seem happy together.”

In an interview with StyleCaster in August, Christine revealed that she hadn’t seen Chrishell since Selling Sunset season 3 finished filming in 2019, though she’d still like to have a friendship with her. “I’d definitely like to be friends. I’ve been trying for a while. But you can only try so many times,” she said at the time.

Chrishell’s romance with Keo comes after she split from her husband, Justin Hartley, in November 2019. The couple’s divorce was seen on season 3 of Selling Sunset. In an interview with StyleCaster in May, Chrishell revealed that she considered quitting Selling Sunset after news broke about her divorce. “If I’m being perfectly honest, my knee-jerk reaction was I can’t do this,” she said. “[Quitting the show] did cross my mind. This isn’t something that anybody would sign up for or do on purpose. I would’ve given anything if everything had happened after. It’s a lot easier to talk about a little blurb and move on and just talk about the show. However, that being said, it was out there anyways, so now it’s almost like ripping a Band-Aid off.”