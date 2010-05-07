Selita Ebanks, Susan Sarandon and Brooklyn Decker Pose For ‘The Lipstick Portraits’

Selita Ebanks

Ruby red lips may have been a recent runway trend, but for some females around the world the scarlet hue is anything but beauty fun. “For girls in prostitution and sex trafficking, they’re forced to put on red lipstick,” co-host of the evening Selita Ebanks explained. Selita was on hand to celebrate a new series of 60 portraits inspired by the work of the Somaly Mam foundation whose goals are to fight sex-trafficking in Cambodia and beyond. Along with the model, Susan Sarandon, Noot Sear, Brooklyn Decker and Dita Von Teese were among the high-profile subjects who sported red lips for the series aptly titled The Lipstick Portraits.

Shot by Wonderland Salon owner and photographer Michael Angelo (yes, that’s his real name!), the provocative images captured each subject in a different light. “I loved how everybody’s photo was customized for each person,” Ebanks commented. But getting such a prolific group together, even if for an amazing cause, wasn’t easiest in the least. Michael Angelo said with a laugh, “It was a lot of hard work!”



Brooklyn Decker



Dita Von Teese



Veronica Varekova



Lydia Hearst



Noot Sear



Susan Sarandon