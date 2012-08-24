Selima Salaun On What Goes into a $300 Pair of Sunnies

Ever wonder why a new pair of sunnies at Topshop cost $13, while a nearly identical version from a high-end designer label can run upwards of $300?

Informed shoppers that we are, we resolved to find out precisely what we get by shelling out for luxury sunnies (besides designer bragging rights, of course—”Oh, these? They’re Tom Ford”). Lucky for us, Selima Salaun of legendary Selima Optique volunteered her expert opinion. As it turns out, top-notch glasses may cost considerably more, but the advantages (preventing fine lines around your eyes, for example) far outweigh the cost.

The Vivant: What kinds of materials go into high-end sunglasses, and what are their advantages?

Selima Salaum: Our time-tested production methods are free of unwanted toxins and chemicals, because we make a majority of our collection from cellulose or acetate. Higher-end materials naturally age over time rather than degrade, and make for a more flexible frame, which in turn extends the lifespan of the sunglasses.

What kinds of new sunglasses technology should we know about, and what does it do?

New hinges are available that not only make for a more comfortable fit, but also work to extend the life of the frame. [We also] continue to see the amount of U.V. protection grow stronger and stronger with time.

Explain the difference between polarized and non-polarized lenses.

Polarized lenses first gained popularity within sports communities for dramatically reducing glare from the sun’s rays, as they contain a filter to block intense reflected light. From bikers to skiers to outdoor enthusiasts, they continue to gain momentum as they offer an unhinged, clearer view, while virtually eliminating unwanted glare. There are, however, some instances that they can work against you—like downhill skiing, for example, where you need to be able to read ice patches through reflections. Or driving, where you need to be able to see your odometer and such.

What other design details should we be looking for in a luxury pair of sunglasses?

All of the Selima glasses are handmade by artisans with generations of experience, and we suggest seeking pieces from companies that are tried and true since they understand what it takes to get the most wear possible from a new pair of sunglasses. Also, be on the lookout for the highest U.V. protection filter you can get your hands on—they not only protect your vision, but also help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes over time.