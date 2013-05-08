This Is Genius: Iconic British Store To Offer Shopping Drive-Thru Service

After fully embracing each new evolution that the phenomenon of shopping invariably brings—fast fashion, e-commerce, flash sale sites, even roving clothing trucks, to name a few—we’ve been wondering for a while what the next innovation will be. It looks like we might have our answer, as the crazy folks at iconic British department store Selfridges are set to introduce a shopping drive-thru service.

We know, we’re just as shocked as you are that America hasn’t already jumped on the idea.

According the Evening Standard, customers will be able to order their purchases online and immediately pick them up without ever having to get out of their cars. You know, like burgers!

Lest you think, though, that Selfridges’ drive-thru service will be on par with, say, McDonald’s or Dunkin’ Donuts, think again.

“There will be a dedicated area providing the level of service you would expect from Selfridges. It will not just be the first drive-thru service, it will be the best,” said the company’s multi-channel director. In fact, when customers pull up, the store’s staff will fetch their purchases and put them right into their vehicles.

The London institution plans to build a separate drive-thru area behind the beloved building on Oxford Street, reported the Standard, and aims for a January 2014 debut.

This is the latest innovation from the 104-year-old store, as it’s invested millions recently in trying to get the with the times—first by launching an e-commerce site three years ago, then creating an interactive text messaging service for home deliveries to ensure they only arrive when customers are home to receive them.

We happen to think that in today’s world of gotta-have-it-now fashion, this is a pretty brilliant idea. Of course, it only works in cities where driving is commonplace (i.e., not New York), but we’re curious to see if other department stores follow suit.

MORE: Attention Pregnant Shoppers, Zara Adds Maternity Section to Website