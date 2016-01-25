Self-Portrait’s New Line of Wedding Dresses for the ‘Untraditional’ Bride Are Everything

For its ability to fuse ladylike lace with edgy detailing like cutouts, Self-Portrait has easily come into its own this past year, having been spotted on everyone from Gigi Hadid and Khloe Kardashian to street-style stars, editors, and It-girls. Which is why we’re excited that the brand is set to debut its first-ever bridal line inspired by historically cool brides like Bianca Jagger and Pattie Boyd.

For Self-Portrait founder and creative director Han Chong, the timing was right to design a line for the “untraditional” bride.

“I felt there was a gap in the market for cool, understated gowns that still had the ability to feel feminine and timeless,” he told Vogue UK.

“I wanted to take the stress out of bridal gown shopping and create a range where there is no need to visit specialist bridal boutiques,” he said, basically revealing that he’s somehow been reading our minds. “I think it’s about understanding what the modern woman today wants, and creating that perfect balance.”

The collection—a gorgeous line of six dresses from sleeveless to high-necked—ranges from $1,020 to $1,550 and will be sold exclusively in the U.S. at Bergdorf Goodman starting in March, but you can put your pre-orders in now.

Along with Net-a-Porter’s new affordable bridal collection with Needle & Thread and the yet-to-be-released ASOS bridal line, low-key brides everywhere are finally getting the choices they deserve. Check out the full collection in the slide show.