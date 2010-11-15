Self Defense Gets The Sartorial Treatment

If you’re like me and got gifted pepper spray from your high school friend’s mom before making the big trek off to college for the first time, I’m here to tell you that there are better options for protecting yourself than carrying around a clunky spray can in your cross-body or clutch all year long.
Exhibit A (well, more like Exhibits A through L) are showcased in the slide show above for your viewing pleasure and your bodily protection. Not that we condone violence or anything, but if the necessity should call for it, some of these items are pretty ideal for a nice drop kick move or punch to take your opponent out in one swift move. If the Greek gods wore armor as their form of protection, consider this your modern day equivalent.
We wouldn't want these jagged wings to catch us offguard. Nissa Jewelry wings cuff, $176, at Shopbop
OK, so this one may not techically protect you from an actual attacker, but if anything is going to dissuade them, it's a girl with a gun on her shoe. Platform sandal gun heel by Chanel.
While not ideal for a date or any kind of physical contact for that matter, it's the perfect piece of adornment to sport on your 3 AM walk home from the library. Michelle Lane Jewelry extended prism quill necklace, $575, at MichelleLane.net.
Not exactly Edward Scissorhands worthy, but it could be your first step to getting the look. Practice wearing Warrior Fighter Pewter Finger Armor Spike Ring, $25.37, at amazon.com
Stock up on two for each wrist for double the protection. Anndra Neen melted brass spike bangle, $485, at TENOVERSIX
Unless you want fresh holes in your coat, this one's not exactly winter appropriate, but the added feeling of safety is worth it, non? Spiked dress, $176, at Shop Nasty Gal
We love these booties for our feet, and we know just where a guy wouldn't like them to land. KG by Kurt Geiger 'electric' booties, $288 (after conversion), at Kurt Geiger