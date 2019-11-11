20 Gift Ideas for Your Stressed Out Loved One

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re having a hard time coming up with gift ideas for that one super-stressed out person on your list (you know who), then you’ve come to the right place. Believe me, StyleCaster knows stress (have you seen our coverage of Kylie Jenner and Drake possibly dating??? WILD). So, yeah, I’d say we have a pretty firm grasp on how to handle stress and, subsequently, what self-care gifts would be best for that one particular tense person on your list (me, I am one particular tense person on your list).

I mean, let’s be real. Aside from any personal or political adversities plaguing our livelihoods, 2019 has been a year—what with the rise of TikTok, Instagram nixing the following activity tab, the real life Orphan, three Mercury retrogrades, and that whole Miley Cyrus/Liam Hemsworth/Kaitlynn Carter/Cody Simpson mess that I don’t even want to get into right now. Man, 2019 has seen it all.

And on top of that, Vine is still dead!!!!! No wonder we’re all stressed.

So, kudos to you for wanting to gift something that will alleviate some of that pressure. And sure, you could gift them a trip to the spa or a nice massage, but if you’re looking for something that your giftee could use time and time again, then we’ve got you covered (no offense, spas and massage places).

From aromatherapy tools to oracle decks to enlightening books about mindfulness, scroll through for our picks of top-shelf self-care gifts you can give to that special someone—or just yourself.

The Moon Deck Oracle

This is the perfect gift for anyone in need of trusting their own intuition more. This oracle deck will help them listen to their inner self and pull wisdom from within. And the best part is you don’t have to be an experienced reader to read these oracle cards. It comes with a handy booklet with explanations for each card.

Personalized Pillow From Pluto Pillow

The right pillow can make all the difference. Give your person the best gift ever by awarding them with a custom pillow. Just have them pillow out a short survey about their sleeping habits, and voila! A personalized pillow will be delivered right to their door.

Moon Essential Oil Diffuser

An essential oil diffuser that’s as beautiful as it is functional.

Five Minute Journal

Gratitude can go along way, and this best-selling journal can do wonders for the heart and mind.



Anti-Stress CBD Gift Set

The ultimate kit for de-stressing. Also, yes, that is a jar of slime.

KITSCH Rituals Satin Pillowcase

Satin and silk pillowcases don’t need to cost an arm and a leg. You can snag this one for just $20.

Huggable Sloth Cooling + Heating Pad

A heating pad so cute, you’ll actually want to snuggle it.

Skin Gym Rose Quartz Crystal Facial Roller

Up your giftee’s face mask sessions with this crystal facial roller. Also might I add how super Instagrammable it is?

Slip Silk Eye Mask

A fancy sleep mask that shows you mean serious business about them getting a good night’s rest.

No Mud, No Lotus: The Art of Transforming Suffering by Thich Nhat Hanh

Not only has Buddhist monk and peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh been honored with the 2019 Luxembourg Peace Prize for Outstanding Inner Peace, he was also nominated by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1967 (NBD). So it’s safe to say that this spiritual teacher knows what he’s talking about. “No Mud, No Lotus” is perfect for anyone facing adversity and looking to better their situation—whatever it may be.

Ryan Porter Candle

Cheeky, to-the-point. This candle would look great in any room and is complete with a little remind to just CALM THE F DOWN.



Calm the F*ck Down: An Irreverent Adult Coloring Book (Irreverent Book Series)

Again, CALM THE F DOWN with this coloring book made for adults. Perfect for de-stressing on the plane or just at home.

Mystic Mondays Tarot: A Deck for the Modern Mystic

A beautiful tarot deck that’s perfect for anyone looking to explore their spiritual side.

Unicorn Cloud Slime

Listen. There’s a reason why slime videos are so popular. Now your giftee can go all ASMR IRL.

Shaped Gel Under-Eye Mask Set

Cute and reusable, these under-eye masks would be great stock stuffers!

Parker Collection Candle

Here’s a relaxing candle that’s not so on-the-nose.

Dream Decoder

A cute little gift for the friend with weird-ass dreams.



The Ritual Kit

Everything a noobie mystic would need.

Peace Is Every Step: The Path of Mindfulness in Everyday Life by Thich Nhat Hanh

Time and time again, mindfulness has proven itself to be a great healer. Here’s a book on how to practice mindfulness from the great zen teacher himself, Thich Nhat Hanh.

Bath & Body Works, Aromatherapy Stress Relief 3-Wick Candle

The perfect anti-stress gift for anyone under pressure. You could never go wrong with soothing eucalyptus. That’s just, like, one of the Laws of the Universe, or something.