Selena Gomez Cancels Remaining Tour Dates to Focus on Health

If you have tickets to see Selena Gomez, this is not your day. The singer has canceled all remaining dates of her Revival tour to focus on her health—she’s been suffering from anxiety, depression, and panic attacks, which are side effects of the autoimmune disease lupus that she was diagnosed with last year.

While this doesn’t sound great for the 24-year-old, it seems mostly like a proactive attempt to deal with things before they get any worse. Selena told People in a statement that she wanted to take charge of her health.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways. I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges. I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off. Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues.”

And just in case anyone suspects she’s running off to rehab, People preempted those rumors. A source told the magazine that this is not about substance abuse, but the fact that Selena has not felt like herself in recent months. “She decided to clear her calendar for the year in order to have this be her priority for future happiness and didn’t want to leave any promoters at bay,” the source says. “She feels relieved that she can now make more sense of why she was feeling the way she was and is optimistic about the future.”

Seems like a good reason to us!