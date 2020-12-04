Here’s How Much Selena Quintanilla Was Worth When She Was Alive

After the premiere of Selena: The Series on Netflix, viewers may be curious to know what Selena Quintanilla’s net worth was when she was alive.

Selena Quintanilla-Perez was born in Lake Jackson, Texas, on April 16, 1971. She has two older siblings, A.B. Quintanilla and Suzette Quintanilla, who were members of her band, Selena y Los Dinos, before the group became known mononymously as Selena. Selena released her first single, “Contigo Quiero Estar,” with EMI Latin in 1989, but it was her 1992 smash hit, “Como la Flor,” that made her the Queen of Tejano music we remember today. The single peaked at number 6 on the U.S. Latin Chart. Afterward, Selena followed the song with hits like “Amor Prohibido,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” “No Me Queda Más” and “Fotos y Recuerdos,” which all reached number 1 on the U.S. Latin Chart. In 1994, Selena won her first and only Grammy for Best Mexican/American Album for her 1993 LP Live!.

Selena died in March 1995 at the age of 23 when she was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldivar, her friend and the former president of her fan club. Saldivar was also the manager for her boutiques, Selena Etc. After her death, Selena’s family released her posthumous crossover album, Dreaming of You, which debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200. Selena’s life and career have also inspired several TV shows and movies, most famously Jennifer Lopez’s 1997 film, Selena, and Netflix’s 2020 TV show, Selena: The Series, which stars The Walking Dead alum Christian Serrato as the late Tejano legend.

“It was very sad too because she’s not here, and so it was those little moments, like, this was really cool and then you realize that she’s not here. She’s the one not part of this trio anymore,” Suzette, who is an executive producer on Selena: The Series, told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. “It had a lot of mixed emotions, if anything. I’m forever grateful and I’m grateful for the platform Netflix is able to give us, to be able to talk about this series. I don’t think that a lot of people realize that this type of platform is not given to everyone, especially us as Mexican-Americans.”

What is Selena Quintanilla’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Selena was worth $10 million at the time o her death in 1995. Her net worth included sales from her solo albums, 1989’s Selena, 1990’s Ven Conmigo, 1992’s Entre a Mi Mundo and 1994’s Amor Prohibido, as well as her posthumous LP released in 1995, Dreaming of You. Along with her music, Selena was also the founder of Selena Etc., a boutique in Corpus Christi, Texas. There were also plans for her to open another boutique in Monterrey, Mexico. The store closed in 2009.

Selena: The Series is available to stream on Netflix.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.