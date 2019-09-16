Selena Gomez Is Open To A ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Reboot & We’re Screaming

So we don’t know how to tell you this, but a Selena Gomez Wizards of Waverly Place reboot clue has taken the internet by storm and we will never be the same. Over the course of the past year, Selena has been super low-key. Though she produces Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and she starred in The Dead Don’t Die over the summer–the “Wolves” singer has been focused on herself and her time away from the spotlight. However, all of that is about to change.

As you know, with the return of Lizzie McGuire and Gossip Girl, Hollywood is beyond obsessed with reboots and remakes. Apparently, Selena wants to get in on the action. Wizards of Waverly Place alum David Henrie spilled the beans on a possible reboot. “Selena [Gomez] and I have a reboot,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “We sit and talk about it all the time. It’s not formal. But Selena and I sit and talk about what would the reboot be. We have a whole take. We have a whole thing.”

WHAT?!!! How could Selena be holding out on us like this?

David even went into detail about everything that fans could expect if Wizards of Waverly Place was actually rebooted. He said, “What made the Russos special is that we were a family. So the show ended, someone won the competition. We want to start the show a few years later in the worst place ever so throughout the series you give them a nice arc of reuniting.”

In the past–Selena has also openly discussed the possibility of a reboot. In 2017 on the Zach Sang Show, she said, “I didn’t think it was going to be that big of a deal when me and David were talking about it — my older brother on the show. But I understand. I’m so proud of that. It was so fun, and it was so funny. We were just having dinner and talking about it hypothetically, where we would be. But we’re all older, David’s married now. So we’re in such different places in our lives.”

Seriously, someone needs to get Disney on the line right now, because this sounds like the perfect programming for Disney +.