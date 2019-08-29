Selena Gomez Posted A Pic With Her New Dog Winnie & We’re Swooning

We can’t think of a better way to spend a lazy hump day than to cozy up with a fluffy friend, which is exactly what one songstress had in mind this week. On Wednesday, Selena Gomez revealed her new dog Winnie on Instagram in a photo of the pair snoozing on the couch. Sounds like the perfect nap! (Now, who do we have to call to get our own sleepy sidekick like Winnie?)

In this seriously adorable snap, Selena is cuddled up in comfy-cute loungewear as Winnie, featuring her still-floppy puppy ears, sleeps beside her. Also on display is Selena’s tiny and delicate tattoo of a music note on her right wrist, and a subtle diamond-studded band on her middle finger. Who says comfort can’t be cute!

Selena’s caption reads: “Wednesdays, a huge bright blue comfy and Winnie.” Sounds like this VMA double-nominee has her own priorities in check: Gomez was missing from this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, which took place on August 26—only days before her Instagram post. Who can blame her, though? It’d be hard for us to leave this fluffy pup behind, too! Besides, Selena just finished up an epic summer of travel. Hello tragic Jetlag!

Hopefully, Selena is resting up, because at the start of August, she announced she was “ready to get back to work.” Since then, however, it looks like the star has been easing back into her busy life. Earlier this week, she traded in time at the VMA’s for a cowgirl concert escapade with country sweetheart, Kacey Musgraves, where the pair “laughed, cried and danced” the night away.

Forget jetlag—partying it up country-style is enough to land us on the couch with a dog in the middle of the week, too.