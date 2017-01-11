Here’s Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Casually Making Out Behind a Dumpster

This is one we didn’t see coming: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were caught making out last night. Behind a Dumpster. Outside Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, as TMZ reports. Well, not so much caught as much as—pulling a Hiddleswift, which is to say that they were fully aware of the paparazzi snapping away, and they kept on kissing.

Exhibit A:

Exhibit B:

Exhibit C (Gomez sees you, paps, and she ain’t mad at you):

TMZ has a gallery with 46 photographs of basically the same thing (no joke), so if you’re into that kind of thing and have the time, have at it. Otherwise, just know that somewhere, Bella Hadid and Justin Bieber are like, “WTF?” Perhaps together, at the same time. Fingers crossed.