It’s no secret that we think Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are a fake relationship. To be sure, we’re guessing that Abelina—that’s The Weeknd’s real name, Abel Tesfaye, combined with Gomez’s, obvs—are more along the lines of Hiddleswift and less on the level of Dralo, which is to say that it seems their relationship may be mutually beneficial and, though possibly based in some fact, is mostly an elaborate PR tour. (As opposed to Dralo, which was just a short-lived stunt to promo their collab.) When we saw the pics of Abelina touring Italy this week, all we could think about was Hiddleswift’s almost identical vacay last summer.
In any event, whether Abelina is based in any reality or not, it’s fun to go back in time and have a look at when they first met, and how they’ve gotten to the point they’re at now, neck-deep in a fauxlationship. Ahead, find a definitive timeline of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s relationship, from that time they first met at the Victoria’s Secret show a couple of years ago, to that time they were “caught” making out behind a Dumpster, to wherever they’re at now.
We heard nothing from the two aspiring lovebirds until two years later, when they debuted their romance behind a Dumpster outside Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, as one does. Hey, guys.
As they say, first comes making out behind a Dumpster, then comes a romantic trip through Italy. First up on their Italian love tour: Abelina took in some light art at the Galleria dell’Accademia museum in Florence.
See also: This gem, outside the museum. So fresh.
Dinner after the museum, natch.
Of course, they had to fit in a textbook fauxlationship activity: A photo op on a bridge in Florence. Duh.
Then there was the time Sel and Abe tried to go incognito in Venice. That went well.
Aaand then they took a water taxi, because that's literally one of the only ways to get around Venice. Also, it is v. picturesque.
Here's Abelina's newborn baby. JK, JK—this is the offspring of The Weeknd's manager, Wassim "Sal" Slaiby. BUT—see next slide—Gomez met the baby too. Hmm.
There's no denying that none other than Selena Gomez appears in this illustrious photo collage, posted by The Weeknd's manager himself. But before you get too carried away, keep in mind that The Weeknd's manager would def be in on a PR-based relationship. Just sayin'.
In Summation…
As one Gomez fan pointed out on Instagram, "This really was unexpected." I mean, truth. That's probably because they're not really together. But—hey, prove us wrong, Abelina! Go out there and spread love.
