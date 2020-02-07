Selena Gomez Couldn’t Even Move Her Arms in This Dress & Well, We’ve All Been There

Ah, fashion week. A time for decking yourself out in the finest of ‘fits, only to realize halfway through the function that you’re experiencing the equivalent of Selena Gomez’s wardrobe malfunction. Yes, even the 27-year-old pop starlet encounters the Rare snafu every once in a while—and at last night’s 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards, another arrived in the form of some finicky dress sleeves.

Busy promoting the launch of her brand new Rare Beauty cosmetics line, Selena took to the carpet at the 6th annual beauty awards show held in Los Angeles. Keeping in line with this year’s to-die-for fashion week looks, the “Lose You to Love Me” songstress pulled out all the stops in a baby blush off-the-shoulder dress. She even paired the satin piece from Patou with sky-high heels from Aquazzura. While we all know it’s sometimes those heels that can cause a problem, it was actually something a little less obvious in her ensemble that drove the star crazy all night: Her sleeves.

In some Instagram videos posted from the night, Selena decided to make light of her situation. Her sleeves were so tucked that they prevented her from eating or drinking comfortably throughout the night—so much so, that when she lifted her glass up to sip, she had to lean way back in her chair to angle it in line with her mouth.

“I can’t move my arms!” she said in the IG post, “I can’t f*cking move.” While she was laughing over the mishap, anyone who has worn their own ill-fitting off-the-shoulder piece knows how annoying it can be dealing with it at a special event. But when you’re Selena, you take it in stride!

The star is too thrilled over her recent beauty launch to really dwell on much else, anyway. The line, which is set to drop this summer, has really shifted her priorities when it comes to her appearances: “I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me…I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and to start embracing our uniqueness,” she said when the brand was announced. We can all take a nod from that!