Selena Gomez Wants Justin Bieber To Hear New Songs & Here’s Why

Last week Selena Gomez released two songs, “Lose You to Love Me,” and “Look At Her Now,” which fans think are about her breakup with Justin Bieber. While his wife Hailey Baldwin reacted to the tracks, Selena Gomez wants Justin Bieber to listen to her new music and her reason is super relatable!

“For me, my intentions are never evil, they just aren’t, I don’t even know how to do that,” Selena tells The Zach Sang show, “I mean, I can be a bit snappy, but I always want to come from a place that’s genuine and when I feel like some things haven’t been said, then I get to turn that into art.”

The lyrics of the song are convincing, though Selena has not plainly stated they are about Justin, but the line “In two months you replaced us / Like it was easy” is pretty telling of how Hailey and Justin moved on shortly after Jelena ended. So there’s that.

What Selena did confirm however, is that whomever the lyrics are about, she wants them to listen to the song.

In an interview on The Zach Sang show, she was asked: “When you write songs that are this honest, do you hope that the individual that you wrote about hears it?”

“Yeah, I do,” she said, “because—and here’s the whole point of it—is being able to say something on your own and being able to turn it into something that actually is beautiful…so naturally, for sure, but in general, the most important part was that the world got to hear it and hopefully relate to it and know that they’re not alone because this feeling that everyone goes through in life is so real and you just get destroyed. So, sure.”