Selena Gomez Vs. Ke$ha: Cut-Outs Style Standoff

There were some big hitsand equally big misseson the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards last night, but one trend among the celebrity attendees emerged above the rest. Cut-out dresses were by far the evening’s most popular choice, and everyone from Fergie to Beyonc sported this peek-a-boo style at some point during the show. The two starlets who dared to bare with major side cut-outs were Selena Gomez and Ke$ha, and we’re here to determine who wore them better.

18-year-old Selena donned a sexy Dolce & Gabbana gown, and although she looked pretty smokin’, we think that the dress aged her quite a few years. Also, the slits are strangely placed, and we would prefer to see her nipped in at the waist. And now, Ke$ha. Her sequined Jad Ghanour dress was less-than-flattering all around, and the super-low neckline paired with the cut-outs showed a little too much skin for our taste. I’m not even going to go into the tulle half-skirt, since I have no possible explanation for it.

We’re a little torn, ladies and gentlemen, and even though both looks have their flaws, we prefer Selena’s sassy black gown. Do you agree with our call? Let us know in the comments below!

