Selena Gomez & Trevor Daniel’s New Song ‘Past Life’ Is About Overcoming a Toxic Relationship

Along with BLACKPINK, Friday, June 26, also brought us new music from Selena Gomez. The “Rare” singer joined Trevor Daniel on a remix of his song “Past Life.” So what do the lyrics of Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel’s “Past Life” mean? Well, according to the former Disney Channel star, the track is all about overcoming a toxic past, whether that be a relationship or other unhealthy choices.

“When I heard the song the first time, I loved the fact that it was kind of like a story about all the things that we tend to hold onto and the patterns that we have,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum told Daniel in an interview. “And I’m very, very vocal about my personal experiences making decisions that maybe aren’t necessarily healthy for me.”

Fans have connected Gomez’s quotes about the song to an interview she did with NPR in January, where the Spring Breakers actress talked about how she was in an abusive relationship with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. “No, because I’ve found the strength in it,” Gomez said when NPR asked if getting over Bieber was a difficult part in her life. “It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I’m not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse.”

When NPR asked if Gomez meant “emotional abuse” or a different kind of abuse, the “Who Says” singer responded, “Yes, and I think that it’s something that—I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making. As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.”

Read the full lyrics of Selena Gomez and Daniel Trevor’s “Past Life” below.

Verse 1: Trevor Daniel and Selena Gomez

I’m trying to be honest with my happiness

Don’t know why I’m bad at this, uh

And I don’t wanna sit in all my sadness

I know it’s a habit of mine

Pre-Chorus: Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel

Perfect, perfect timing

I start, but I don’t know how to end

Don’t re-, don’t remind me

I ruined it before it began, oh

Chorus: Selena Gomez with Trevor Daniel

Last night was the last night of my past life

Got me here like you can never figure me out

Last night was the last time, was the last time

I’ll never let you figure me out

Sitting here, talking to myself

Thinking how I used to use you, only thing I’m used to

Last night was the last time, was the last time, woah

Verse 2: Trevor Daniel and Selena Gomez

Gave me what I wanted when I needed it

Honestly, I mean it

And if I could convince myself to feel it

You know I would feel it, I would

Pre-Chorus: Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel

Perfect, perfect timing

I start, but I don’t know how to end

Don’t re-, don’t remind me

I ruined it before it began, oh

Chorus: Trevor Daniel with Selena Gomez

Last night was the last night of my past life

Got me here like you can never figure me out

Last night was the last time, was the last time

I’ll never let you figure me out

Sitting here, talking to myself

Thinking how I used to use you

Only thing I’m used to

Last night was the last night of my past life, woah

Post-Chorus: Trevor Daniel

Oh, woah, woah, woah

Oh, woah, woah, woah

Chorus: Selena Gomez with Trevor Daniel

Last night was the last night of my past life

Got me here like you can never figure me out

Last night was the last time, was the last time

I’ll never let you figure me out

Sitting here, talking to myself

Thinking how I used to use you, only thing I’m used to

Last night was the last night of my past life, woah

Post-Chorus: Trevor Daniel and Selena Gomez

Oh, woah, woah, woah

Oh, woah, woah, woah

(Oh) Where we’ve been

What we know (Woah, woah, woah)

Will never go away (Oh)

Will never go away (Woah, woah, woah)

Outro: Trevor Daniel

Where we’ve been

What we know

Will never go away

Will never go away