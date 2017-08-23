Selena Gomez Goes Pantless, Shows Major PDA on Date with The Weeknd

The Weeknd clearly wears the pants in his relationship with Selena Gomez—at least, based on their date on Monday, when the 25-year-old “Fetish” singer went bottomless while hanging out with her 27-year-old boyfriend.

The couple took a low-key stroll around Los Angeles as onlookers snapped photos. Despite the attention from fans and the paparazzi, the duo showed major (and adorable!) PDA, with Gomez wrapping her arm around The Weeknd as she kisses his shoulder.

The Weeknd was decked out head-to-toe in Puma gear, while Gomez wore an oversized football jersey that fell right above her thigh. (Disclaimer: It wasn’t an actual jersey, but a $405 piece from Rodarte—sorry, NFL fans.)

And before anyone gets riled up that Gomez was making a statement about public nudity with her pantless outfit, it appears she was indeed wearing bottoms. If you look closely at the pictures, you can see a hint of shorts, which are mostly hidden by the length of her jersey.

This isn’t the only public outing the couple has made recently. On Sunday, the two were spotted enjoying a day out in Disneyland, where they hopped on rides and strolled through Main Street, U.S.A. on the way to a restaurant. That night, The Weeknd also ‘grammed a photo of him and Gomez cuddling on the couch as he played video games, with the caption: “Home.”

In a time when paparazzi are lurking in every corner, it’s refreshing to see Gomez and The Weeknd be so open about their relationship. Good on them for not letting the attention get them down.