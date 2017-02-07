Spooky Lookalikes: Selena Gomez’s Parents Look *Exactly* Like Gomez and The Weeknd

Maybe you’ve heard by now that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are fake-dating. Maybe you caught them water-taxiing around Venice, or taking in some #art at the Galleria dell’Accademia museum in Florence, or making out behind a Dumpster outside Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. In other words, taking this love show on the road.

But something v. curious has come to light about this new fauxlationship: Abelina—that’s The Weeknd’s real name, Abel Tesfaye, combined with Gomez’s, of course—look eerily similar to Gomez’s parents when they were young. Have a gander.

Yep, it’s official: That’s kind of weird. The two couples look spookily similar, which means we have just one question: When will Abelina have a baby of their own, completing the family portrait? OK, one more question, actually: Will said baby look exactly like Sel as a wee one? That is all.