Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Broke Up and We’re Not OK

Ugh. One of our favorite pop culture couples, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, has reportedly broken up. Happy Monday, everyone!

Sources tell People magazine that after 10 months together, Gomez and The Weeknd, given name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, couldn’t make their relationship work amid their busy schedules.

“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” one insider shared. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”

Even with all that physical distance between them, Gomez was often seen attending The Weeknd’s shows, but there were many that she couldn’t make and “that played a part in them getting distant,” an insider explained. It also couldn’t have helped that Gomez has had a wild year, taking time off from her music career to have a kidney transplant to treat her lupus. We can see that being tough on any relationship.

The good news is they haven’t cut each other entirely out of their lives, so maybe there’s hope for reconciliation. “It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch,” a source said. “It’s been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it’s been hard for months.”

Despite what you may be thinking (and admit it—you were thinking it), Gomez is reportedly not back with her perpetually on-and-off boyfriend Justin Bieber, even though they were spotted together over the weekend going to church and then having breakfast together in a nearby café.

Here’s hoping this is the last celeb couple to call it quits this year. We’re taking a break from breakups until 2018, OK everyone?