 Selena Gomez Has Been Wearing This Cream Teddy Coat On Repeat

In all honesty, I was ready to leave teddy coats in the past, but Selena Gomez’s teddy coat obsession has me loving them for 2021. Leave it to Ms. Gomez to influence me in terms of chic outerwear! The star has been obsessed with one jacket in particular, and it’s making me second-guess my own winter wardrobe in a big way. I think a cream teddy coat is in my very, very near future.

If you don’t follow Gomez’s every move, you might not know she’s spent much of December and January in New York City filming her new Hulu series, Only Murders In The Building. I’m a little annoyed I haven’t bumped into her at my local bodega just yet, but it’s only a matter of time! I digress—I’m here to talk about her cute coat. The Texas-raised, LA-based star most likely isn’t a fan of NYC’s colder temps, but you’d never know it based on how well she dresses for the winter weather.

On three (and probs more!) separate occasions, Gomez has been spotted in the same shaggy cream teddy coat, paired with everything from sweats and UGG boots to plaid trousers and combat boots, proving the piece is always-cool and hella versatile, not to mention super warm.

Unfortunately, I’ve yet to track down exactly which brand makes Gomez’s go-to. A windy paparazzi snap revealed a colorful patterned lining, so believe me, I’m on the hunt for the answer as we speak! Until then, cream teddy coats are pretty easy to come by, so you can snag her look with any of the five similar options below to hold you over.

Ready to breathe some new life into your winter outerwear options? Read on and cozy up!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Faux Shearling Jacket

This BLANK NYC jacket comes in a chocolate brown or this creamy white, and the length is super similar to Gomez’s fave.

2. Cream Borg Midi Coat

I have a feeling Gomez’s teddy coat is pretty pricy, so this Pretty Little Thing dupe for under $100 is a total steal.

3. Yeti to Wear Faux Fur Teddy Jacket

This slightly oversized BB Dakota pick has a short length with quilted front pockets to contrast the shaggy teddy material.

4. Cream Borg Hooded Midi Coat

If you prefer your outerwear slightly longer, this hooded Pretty Little Thing option features a midi length and stylish tortoise buttons.

5. Long Hooded Teddy Coat

This BP. teddy jacket looks like your standard teddy coat, but it also features a faux-hoodie gray drawstring hood for a relaxed, layered look.