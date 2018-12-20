Selena Gomez’s Tribute to Taylor Swift After Leaving Rehab Is BFF Goals

Back in September, Selena Gomez announced that she was taking a social media break, addressing mean comments on Instagram and reminding her followers about the importance of “kindness and encouragement.” She has also stepped away from public appearances after entering rehab following an emotional breakdown in October, according to TMZ. The first photos of Gomez since she reportedly entered treatment have surfaced on social media, in which “Back To You” singer can be seen snow-tubing with a group of friends. But did you miss Gomez’s subtle-yet-sweet tribute to Taylor Swift?

In the photos, which her friends posted to their Instagram accounts, Gomez is seeen bundled up for the cold temperatures in all-black snow gear. Beneath her black puffer coat can be seen Gomez’s tribute to Swift: a black sweatshirt from the “Delicate” singer’s Reputation Stadium Tour merchandise. As some might remember, he 26-year-old joined Swift on stage during her tour’s stop in Pasadena, California in May, where the two performed Gomez’s hit “Hands To Myself.”

The former Disney Channel star gave an impromptu speech about their friendship, telling the crowd, “I have to say thank you to my best friend of about 12 years, almost 13, and the reason why she has been one of my best friends is because this person has never ever judged a single decision I’ve made.”

Gomez added, “She’s always met me where I’ve been. She’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about, and I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family because you’ve changed my life. And — she’s going to kill me after—but honestly, thank you for the bottom of my heart for supporting someone who I know is the most beautiful, strong, independent woman I’ve ever met. So thank you as a best friend.”

Fans of the hoodie can still snag it on Swift’s website for $45.