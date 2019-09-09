Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez Just Had The Sweetest Friendship Moment On Instagram

These ladies tend to be low-key about the friendship and their personal lives, but it’s nice to know that they’re still as thick as thieves. Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s friendship Instagram moment on Lover was the sweetest thing we’ve seen all week. Selena has been taking time for herself this summer, vacationing in Italy and relaxing with friends. Meanwhile, Taylor has been at the helm of the whirlwind release of her latest album, Lover.

Though they probably haven’t seen much of each other–that doesn’t mean that these ladies aren’t tight AF. Recently the “Wolves” singer hopped on Instagram to praise her fellow songstress bestie on the release of Lover. She captioned the photo, “You’re just …unreal dude @taylorswift13.” She also drew a massive pink heart over the album’s title track.

Of course, Taylor reposted the lovely sentiment to her own Instagram stories–captioning it, “I LOVE YOU SELENA.”

Selena isn’t the only pop star praising the “ME!” singer’s latest effort. Demi Lovato also recently shared how much she adores the album. Though she and Taylor have had a strained relationship in the past–we’re glad to see that both of the ladies are putting the past behind them.

Demi said in her post, “Life’s too short for women to not support other women. Especially when women release great music. Great job @taylorswift.”

This comes after a major tiff that Taylor had with Demi’s manager Scooter Braun–where she accused him of bullying her and trying to sabotage her career. Demi did not take too kindly to those accusations. She said, “I have dealt with bad people in the industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man,” she wrote. “Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is.”

We guess that’s all in the past now.